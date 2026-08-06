Nigeria: Exclusive - Auto Dealer Reveals Details of Vehicle Purchases By Coup Suspect

PREMIUM TIMES is reporting for the first time details of some vehicle purchases allegedly carried out by the suspected mastermind of the 2025 failed coup in the thick of the planning towards the reported plot.

A car dealer in Abuja told investigators that an Army officer at the centre of the alleged 2025 coup plot purchased six vehicles worth N65 million in September last year, which investigators believe was the peak period of the suspected conspirators' preparations for their planned operation.

The cars comprised three Toyota Hilux trucks and a Toyota Prado SUV, according to investigation records obtained exclusively by PREMIUM TIMES.

Ahmed Abdulganiyu, Chief Executive Officer of Arun G Motors in Lokogoma, Abuja, gave the account of the vehicle purchases in an extrajudicial statement he wrote during interrogation by military investigators probing into the alleged plot.

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The statement forms part of the prosecution's proof of evidence submitted by prosecutors at the ongoing trials of suspects linked to the alleged conspiracy to overthrow President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Investigations into the matter, which started after the alleged plot was uncovered in September last year, focussed on dozens of serving and retired military officers, police personnel and civilians believed to have played different roles in the alleged conspiracy.

They revealed how members of the alleged coup network were allegedly assigned responsibilities ranging from reconnaissance, to logistics arrangement, propaganda, funding, and procurement.

Among those identified by investigators as a key figure in the alleged plot is Mohammed Ma'aji, a 50-year-old colonel from Niger State. Investigators believe that Mr Ma'aji, an officer of the Defence Space Administration, pitched the alleged coup plot to former Governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, who allegedly provided the lion's share of the funds pooled for the alleged plot.

The federal government is prosecuting six individuals, including retired military officers, before the Federal High Court in Abuja over an alleged 2025 coup plot.

Several serving military officers are also standing trial before the General Court Martial.

The defendants have denied wrongdoing.

PREMIUM TIMES reviewed the extrajudicial statements credited to the suspects and tons of other documents, running into over 7,400 pages, assembled during investigations and filed in support of the pending charges.

Request for vehicles

In his statement, Mr Abdulganiyu said the transaction began with what appeared to be an ordinary request from a customer looking to purchase a Toyota Corolla car.

According to him, the deal began late September 2025 with a phone call from a man who identified himself as Mr Aliyu, apparently calling on behalf of his superior.

"On 26 September 2025, I was called by one Mr Aliyu that his boss needs a Toyota Corolla," Mr Abdulganiyu stated.

Later that day, Mr Aliyu arrived at Arun G Motors in Abuja together with the man introduced to him who turned out to be Mr Ma'aji.

Although the dealership did not have the exact vehicles they wanted, Mr Abdulganiyu said the visitors requested that he accompany them to other dealerships to source them.

He told investigators that he accompanied them to other vehicle dealerships as the visitors requested.

According to his statement, after moving around several car lots in Abuja, they were able to get the vehicles they wanted.

"We went around and we were able to get those cars. The cars are two Toyota Corolla, one Toyota Prado and three Toyota Hilux," he said.

Payments totalling N65 million

The following day, 27 September 2025, Mr Abdulganiyu said a transfer of N46.5 million was credited into his Access Bank account as payment for part of the transaction.

According to him, another payment came the following day.

Mr Abdulganiyu said he provided the Access Bank account details of his associate, Christopher Elube, to Colonel Ma'aji.

He told investigators that N18.5 million was subsequently transferred into the account.

Combined, the two transfers amounted to N65 million.

According to the dealer, shortly after the second payment was received, an unidentified man arrived to collect most of the vehicles.

"Immediately he made a transfer of N18,500,000 [N18.5 million], a man came and took three Toyota Hilux with one Prado and left two Corollas behind," he stated.

Mr Abdulganiyu said the two Toyota Corolla cars remained at his dealership long after the other vehicles had been collected.

"Up till now they have not come to carry the Corollas," he told investigators.

The statement does not explain why the vehicles were left behind.

While it could not be confirmed if the vehicles were to be used for executing the alleged coup, the payment dates cited by the auto dealer fell within the period of intense funds disbursement to people investigators linked to the alleged plot.

The BDC operator allegedly engaged to distribute funds for the alleged plot listed the N46.5 million and N18.5 million payments referred to by Mr Abdulganiyu as part of the transfers he was instructed to carry out. The payment dates cited by Mr Abdulganiyu tallied with those given by the BDC operator.

Additional payments

Investigators also questioned Mr Abdulganiyu about other financial transactions connected to the vehicle purchase.

He disclosed that he later transferred N700,000 to Mr Aliyu after receiving approval to do so.

According to the statement, Colonel Ma'aji also transferred an additional N300,000 to him for compressed natural gas (CNG) installation on one of the Toyota Corolla vehicles.

Mr Abdulganiyu told investigators that receipts for all the payments accompanied his statement.

Investigators' visit to auto dealer

Months later, Mr Abdulganiyu was confronted with questions over the transactions after security agencies began investigating the alleged coup plot.

According to Mr Abdulganiyu, an officer identified as Lieutenant Colonel John later visited his dealership, informing him that the vehicles had become a subject of an ongoing investigation.

"Lieutenant Colonel John came to my shop and introduced himself. He informed me that there's an investigation going on about the car," Mr Abdulganiyu said.

Denials

Both military officers and civilians, including retired military personnel, facing charges stemming from the alleged plot have maintained their innocence by pleading not guilty to the charges.

Those facing trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja have not only denied the 13 treason and money laundering charges brought against them, they have also called for the rejection of the extrajudicial statements credited to them.

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They argued that the statements were obtained without observing legal safeguards. But the prosecution maintained that the statements were obtained in accordance with established legal procedures. The judge has yet to rule.

In October last year, Mr Sylva, alleged to be the principal financier of the plot, denied involvement. While stoutly maintaining his innocence, he cited a Defence Headquarters' press statement, which, he said, described the coup information in circulation at the time as a mere rumour.

"Chief Timipre Sylva, CON, has no involvement whatsoever -- either in planning or logistics -- with any such plot. He is a thoroughbred democrat whose political journey has been defined by faith in democratic processes and institutions," his spokesperson wrote on his behalf in a statement.

Mr Sylva, who said at the time that he was in the UK with his wife and scheduled to travel to Malaysia, is not known to have returned to Nigeria yet.

Meanwhile, five persons linked to him are facing trial for allegedly concealing his whereabouts.

The government has also obtained an interim forfeiture of nine properties linked to him in choice areas of Abuja.

All pretrial claims will still undergo judicial scrutiny to determine their truthfulness.

Read the teaser story for the PREMIUM TIMES series of exclusive reports on the failed coup plot here, and subsequent exposés here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

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