Nigeria: Tinubu Hails 'Rescue' of 308 Victims Abducted From Kwara, Niger

President Tinubu also directed security agencies to intensify efforts to prevent future abductions by strengthening early warning systems, improving community-level intelligence gathering and enhancing rapid response capabilities.

President Bola Tinubu has welcomed what he described as the rescue of 308 abducted people abducted from various communities in Kwara and Niger states.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday.

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In February, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Boko Haram terrorists kidnapped about 176 people from Woro, a Kwara community on the fringe of Kainji Lake National Park. A month before the attack, the group abducted an unspecified number of people from Kasuwan Daji, a village in neighbouring Niger State.

In subsequent attacks on other villages -- Konkoso, Kabe, Sukumba and Pissa -- in Niger, the group kidnapped scores of people and killed many.

Mr Onanuga said the rescued victims comprised 163 residents of Woro and 145 others abducted from communities in neighbouring Niger State. He did not specify the communities in Niger from which the 145 victims were rescued.

Although community members consistently maintained that 176 people were abducted from Woro, a list compiled by families and community leaders after authorities disputed that figure identified 167 abductees from the village. The list, obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, shows the victims include 58 males and 109 females, ranging in age from one to 50 years.

While the Kwara State Government has confirmed the release of the Woro abductees, its counterpart in neighbouring Niger has yet to make any public statement on the rescue.

The Rescue operation

Mr Onanuga explained that the captives were rescued from the Kainji Lake National Park in an operation Mr Tinubu described as a major breakthrough in the country's fight against kidnapping and terrorism.

Mr Onanug added that the victims were freed during a coordinated, intelligence-led operation conducted by the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in collaboration with the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the State Security Service (SSS or DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force.

The presidency described the mission as the largest single-day rescue operation ever carried out by the joint security team.

Mr Onanuga said President Tinubu commended the security agencies for what he described as their bravery, professionalism and effective inter-agency collaboration, saying the operation reflected the growing capacity of Nigeria's security architecture to respond to complex security threats.

"The successful execution of this intelligence-led operation demonstrates the growing efficiency and collaboration among our security services. I commend our gallant men and women in uniform for their bravery and unwavering commitment to safeguarding Nigerian lives," he quoted the president as saying.

According to Mr Onanuga, the rescued victims are currently receiving first aid and other essential medical treatment at the medical facility in Wawa Cantonment, Niger State.

"Upon completion of their medical evaluations, they will be formally handed over to their state governments for comprehensive care and reunification with their families," he stated.

Early warning systems

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Mr Onanuga said President Tinubu also directed security agencies to intensify efforts to prevent future abductions by strengthening early warning systems, improving community-level intelligence gathering and enhancing rapid response capabilities.

He reiterated the Tinubu administration's commitment to confronting insecurity across the country and assured Nigerians that efforts to dismantle criminal and terrorist networks would continue.

"President Tinubu reassures all Nigerians that his administration remains steadfast in its resolve to eliminate security threats, protect vulnerable communities, and restore lasting peace across every corner of the nation," Mr Onanuga wrote.

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