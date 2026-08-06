Nigeria/Egypt: Wafcon 2026 - Six Key Takeaways As Super Falcons Crush Egypt to Reach Quarter-Finals

Beyond the convincing scoreline, the contest produced several narratives that could shape Nigeria's title bid as the tournament heads into the knockout rounds

The Super Falcons sent another emphatic statement to the rest of Africa with a ruthless 6-2 demolition of Egypt to seal a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

It was another reminder of Nigeria's frightening attacking depth, as six moments of brilliance overwhelmed the North Africans in a match filled with drama, VAR controversy, and an injury scare involving one of the country's biggest stars.

Asisat Oshoala opened the scoring from the penalty spot before fellow Robo Queens graduate Monday Gift doubled the advantage with a simple finish. Egypt briefly threatened a response through Nadine Ghazi's penalty, but the Super Falcons shifted gears after the interval.

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Substitute Uchenna Kanu needed only seconds to find the net after replacing Oshoala; Christy Ucheibe calmly converted another penalty; captain Rasheedat Ajibade added her name to the scoresheet; and substitute Joy Omewa completed the rout after Ghazi had grabbed a second for Egypt.

PREMIUM TIMES looks beyond the convincing scoreline, as the contest produced several narratives that could shape Nigeria's title bid as the tournament heads into the knockout rounds.

Oshoala's fitness now Nigeria's biggest concern

For all the positives from the victory, the sight of Asisat Oshoala leaving the pitch before half-time will worry coach Justine Madugu.

The experienced striker had once again delivered on the biggest stage, confidently converting Nigeria's opening penalty before being forced off through injury.

While there has been no official update on the nature or severity of the problem, any prolonged absence would be a significant blow given Oshoala's leadership, experience and knack for delivering in major tournaments.

With tougher opponents awaiting in the quarter-finals, Nigeria will hope the injury is nothing more than a precaution.

Babajide has made herself impossible to ignore

If there were still questions about whether Rinsola Babajide deserves a regular starting place, her display against Egypt offered a convincing answer.

The lively winger stretched Egypt's defence throughout the game, combining pace, intelligence and creativity to devastating effect.

Her surging run and accurate delivery created Monday Gift's goal before she later produced another perfectly weighted pass for Uchenna Kanu to score moments after stepping off the bench.

Having now influenced crucial goals in consecutive outings, Babajide has firmly positioned herself as one of Nigeria's most dangerous attacking weapons heading into the knockout phase.

Egypt's goalkeeper deserved far better

Conceding six goals would normally suggest a goalkeeper endured a difficult evening, but that was far from the case for Habiba Sabry.

The Egyptian shot-stopper produced a string of excellent first-half saves that prevented Nigeria from running away with the contest much earlier.

Her quick reflexes and composure repeatedly frustrated the Super Falcons before the floodgates eventually opened after the break, and without Sabry's interventions, the scoreline could easily have been far more damaging for Egypt.

Four penalties, VAR and another refereeing debate

Refereeing decisions once again became a dominant talking point, as the match featured four penalty awards: Nigeria converted three, while Egypt scored one after a VAR intervention.

The Egyptian spot-kick followed a review that judged Michelle Alozie to have fouled Yassmin Zezo inside the penalty area.

The decision sparked immediate protests from the Nigerian technical bench, but the referee stood by the call after reviewing the incident.

Although the penalties reflected the physical nature of the contest, the officiating is likely to remain one of the most debated aspects of the game.

Ghazi emerged with her reputation enhanced

While Egypt bowed out of the tournament, Nadine Ghazi ensured she left with her reputation intact.

The midfielder was comfortably her country's brightest performer, by a considerable margin, displaying composure, quality and confidence despite Nigeria's dominance.

Her first goal came from the penalty spot shortly before half-time, before she added a spectacular strike from outside the box after the interval.

Even in defeat, Ghazi's performance demonstrated why she remains one of Egypt's most exciting talents.

The Zambia elimination that puzzled many

Away from Nigeria's victory, one of the biggest talking points in the group centred on Zambia's surprising elimination despite winning their final match.

The explanation lies in Article 71.2 of the WAFCON regulations governing teams tied on points.

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Malawi, Nigeria and Zambia all finished level in their head-to-head mini-league, and the first tiebreaker, goal difference among the tied teams, could not separate them.

Malawi: 4 goals scored, 4 conceded (Goal Difference: 0)

Nigeria: 3 goals scored, 3 conceded (Goal Difference: 0)

Zambia: 2 goals scored, 2 conceded (Goal Difference: 0)

With goal difference identical, the regulations moved to the next criterion: goals scored in matches involving the tied teams.

That favoured Malawi with four goals, followed by Nigeria with three, while Zambia managed only two. As a result, Malawi topped the mini-league, Nigeria finished second, and Zambia exited the competition despite ending the group stage with a victory.

For the Super Falcons, however, the mathematics mattered little.

With two commanding victories, attacking football and growing confidence, Nigeria have marched into the knockout stage looking every bit like genuine contenders to reclaim the WAFCON crown.

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