Nigeria: UNFPA Partners Lagos, Gomed to Expand Reproductive Health Services for Nigerian Students

Through the platform, students will have access to discounted health products and discreet delivery to campuses and student hostels.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Lagos State government and GoMed Nigeria, a digital health platform, have launched a digital self-care initiative to improve access to reproductive health services for students.

According to a press release on Wednesday, the initiative will initially serve students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), providing access to free contraceptives and other sexual and reproductive health commodities.

The partners noted that the platform is aimed at addressing barriers such as cost, distance, stigma, misinformation and concerns about confidentiality, which often prevent young people from accessing reproductive health services.

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According to them, these barriers contribute to unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions, sexually transmitted infections and disruptions to education among young people.

A 2025 study titled: Factors Associated with Sexual and Reproductive Health Services Utilisation Among Female Students in a Nigerian Tertiary Institution, published in the African Journal of Stability and Development, also found that the utilisation of sexual and reproductive health services among female students remained low due to structural and behavioural factors, including stigma, financial constraints, long waiting times and concerns about confidentiality

What the platform offers

Through the platform, GoMed noted that students will receive free contraceptives and other sexual and reproductive health commodities provided by the Lagos State Ministry of Health and UNFPA.

They will also have access to discounted health products and discreet delivery to campuses and student hostels.

Students can also access sexual and reproductive health information through UNFPA's SoftLife 247 and U-Plan platforms.

Through U-Plan, they can chat with qualified family planning service providers for accurate information and support, while GoMed's registered pharmacists will provide confidential guidance on medicines and other health products.

The partners said the initiative supports UNFPA's efforts to address the unmet need for family planning among young people by improving access to reproductive health commodities and information.

They added that it also aligns with the Lagos State government's efforts to reduce unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections among young people while expanding access to youth-friendly health services.

More details

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of GoMed Nigeria, Anthony Edeki, said the platform was designed to bring trusted healthcare closer to students while protecting their privacy.

"Students should be able to get reliable health information and essential products without cost, distance or fear of judgement becoming barriers. This platform brings free sexual and reproductive health commodities, other affordable health products and professional guidance together, with discreet delivery directly to students on campus," Mr Edeki said.

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The UNFPA Resident Representative in Nigeria, Muriel Mafico, said the partnership would help improve access to life-saving reproductive health information and commodities.

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"As the UN agency mandated for Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, we are committed to reducing preventable maternal deaths and addressing the unmet need for family planning, including by providing and overseeing access to life-saving commodities worldwide," Ms Mafico said.

"Working alongside our partners, we're helping roll out the digital Self-Care Platform so that vital, life-changing information can reach more people, more easily.

"Together, we want to empower Nigeria's next generation to make informed health choices and achieve stronger health outcomes and a brighter future."

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