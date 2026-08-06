Nigeria: Navy Recovers 85,000 Litres of Stolen Crude Products in Niger Delta

The Nigerian Navy, in furtherance of its offensive against crude oil theft, has successfully deactivated 2 illegal refining sites while maintaining pressure by dismantling a reactivated illegal refining network in the Niger Delta.

Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, Director of Information, made this known on Thursday, noting that 85,000 litres of stolen crude oil products were recovered following disruption of additional illegal refinery infrastructure in Rivers State under Operation Delta Sentinel

Folorunsho said, "The latest operation, conducted within the Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni axis of Rivers State, led to the discovery and deactivation of 2 illegal refining sites linked to ongoing crude oil theft activities in the area.

"During the operation, personnel recovered approximately 85,300 litres of products suspected to be stolen crude oil concealed in dugout pits and reservoirs.

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"The development comes just days after the discovery and deactivation of similar illegal refining infrastructure within the same general area, highlighting the persistent attempts by economic saboteurs to reactivate illicit operations despite sustained enforcement efforts.

"The recurring discoveries underscore the effectiveness of the Nigerian Navy's sustained operational presence in identified hotspots, which continues to deny criminal elements the freedom to establish and maintain illegal refining networks.

"By maintaining pressure on these criminal enterprises, the Service is contributing significantly to the protection of critical oil and gas infrastructure and the preservation of national economic interests.

"The Nigerian Navy remains resolute in its commitment to dismantling illegal refining networks, combating crude oil theft and safeguarding Nigeria's maritime and energy assets through sustained operations under Operation Delta Sentinel."