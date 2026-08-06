Nigeria: CDS Barracks Championships - Mogadishu, Mambilla Reach Football Semi-Finals As Basketball Finalists Emerge

The race for honours at the 2026 CDS Abuja Military Barracks Youth Sports Championship intensified on Wednesday as the football semi-finalists were confirmed, while the basketball finalists also emerged after a series of thrilling contests at the Aguiyi Ironsi Sports Complex in Abuja.

In the men's football competition, Mambilla Barracks secured their place in the last four with commanding victories over Shittu Alao Barracks (3-0) and NAF Valley (4-0).

Mogadishu Cantonment also advanced in impressive fashion, defeating NAF Valley 2-1 before recording another 3-0 victory over Shittu Alao Barracks.

Elsewhere, Nigerian Navy Barracks Abuja defeated NAF Base Bill Clinton 4-2 before settling for a 1-1 draw against Lungi Barracks, while General Azazi Barracks produced the biggest win of the day, thrashing NAF Base Bill Clinton 7-0.

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The football semi-finals will be played on Thursday, with Lungi Barracks taking on Mogadishu Cantonment at 9:00 a.m., before Mambilla Barracks face General Azazi Barracks at 10:00 a.m. The losers of both semi-finals will contest the third-place match at 3:00 p.m. at the Aguiyi Ironsi Sports Complex football field.

In the men's basketball competition, Nigerian Navy Base Abuja defeated Shittu Alao Barracks 56-21, while Lungi Barracks overcame Mogadishu Cantonment 25-16 in the final preliminary fixtures.

The semi-finals saw Nigerian Navy Base Abuja defeat Mogadishu Cantonment 44-32 to book a place in the final. Lungi Barracks joined them after a convincing 39-17 victory over NAF Valley.

In the women's basketball event, Nigerian Navy Base Abuja were awarded a 20-0 walkover against Shittu Alao Barracks, while Lungi Barracks edged Mogadishu Cantonment 31-24.

General Azazi Barracks progressed to the women's final after beating Mambilla Barracks 33-16, while NAF Valley produced a dominant display to defeat Lungi Barracks 55-15 and secure the second final berth.

The championship, organised by Defence Headquarters, continues on Thursday with the football semi-finals and the basketball finals expected to headline another action-packed day of competition.