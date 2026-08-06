Sudan: Urgent Humanitarian Needs Documented in New Southern IDP Camp, Central Darfur.

A community initiative to save Rehed El Bardi Hospital from collapse. The Rehed El Bardi locality headquarters are pictured.

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The Darfur Network for Human Rights (DNHR) has documented urgent humanitarian needs in New Southern Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp, in Nertite locality, Central Darfur. These findings are based on a formal petition submitted by the Camp Community Committee on 5 August 2026.

The petition describes critical shortages of shelter, food, healthcare, safe drinking water, sanitation, education, and livelihood opportunities. It also highlights growing protection concerns affecting displaced women, children, and other vulnerable groups. Together, these conditions point to serious humanitarian needs requiring an immediate response from UN agencies, humanitarian organizations, donors, and relevant authorities.

Shelter Shortages Deepen During Rainy Season

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The ongoing rainy season has left many displaced families without adequate shelter. Specifically, the community reports urgent shortages of tarpaulins, emergency tents, and blankets. As a result, families remain exposed to rain, disease, and worsening living conditions.

Rising Health Concerns in the Camp

The Community Committee reports increasing cases of malaria, diarrheal diseases, dysentery, respiratory infections, malnutrition, chronic illness, and maternal health complications. Meanwhile, health facilities reportedly lack sufficient medicines and supplies. The community has also requested mosquito and insect-control measures to help curb disease transmission.

Water and Sanitation Remain Critically Limited

Access to safe drinking water remains a major challenge. Many residents rely on unsafe seasonal streams, while existing community-dug wells need rehabilitation. Therefore, the petition calls for additional boreholes, water pumps, and purification materials. It also calls for more communal latrines, waste management equipment, and road maintenance to support water delivery into the camp.

Children Remain Out of School

Children in the camp have reportedly been out of school for more than three years, since no schools currently operate there. This gap, according to the community, is deepening children's vulnerability and limiting their future opportunities.

Food Insecurity and Limited Livelihoods

Food insecurity remains one of the community's greatest concerns. Accordingly, the Committee has requested emergency food assistance, including staple commodities. Many households depend on seasonal agriculture but lack access to farmland. As a result, families often travel long distances to rent land under insecure conditions, exposing them to risks of assault and conflict-related sexual violence.

In addition, the petition requests vocational training and employment opportunities for displaced youth and women. Requested areas include construction, computer skills, electronics repair, carpentry, tailoring, vehicle maintenance, food processing, and small business development. These programmes would strengthen self-reliance and reduce dependence on humanitarian aid.

Protection Gaps for Women and Children

The petition highlights the absence of child-friendly spaces, women- and girl-friendly spaces, and recreational facilities for young people. These gaps, the community says, heighten protection risks and limit access to psychosocial support for vulnerable residents.

Priority Needs Identified by the Community

The Community Committee has identified several priority interventions. These include emergency shelter materials, emergency food assistance, essential medicines, boreholes and water pumps, water purification materials, additional latrines, waste management equipment, schools, child- and women-friendly spaces, livelihood training, dignity kits for women and girls, and cash assistance for vulnerable households.

DNHR's Appeal

To UN Agencies

DNHR calls on UN agencies, including OCHA, UNHCR, WFP, UNICEF, WHO, UNFPA, and IOM, to conduct an urgent multi-sector needs assessment. These agencies should scale up life-saving assistance, strengthen protection monitoring and gender-based violence response, and expand access to health, nutrition, WASH, shelter, and education services.

To International Donors

International donors should increase humanitarian funding for Central Darfur. Sustained support is also needed for emergency response, early recovery, protection, and education programmes.

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To Humanitarian Organizations

International and national humanitarian organizations should prioritize emergency interventions in New Southern IDP Camp. This includes expanding core services and establishing safe spaces for women, girls, and children.

To Sudanese Authorities and Parties to the Conflict

Sudanese authorities and all parties to the conflict must facilitate safe, rapid, and unhindered humanitarian access. They must also protect civilians in line with international humanitarian law and ensure the safety and dignity of internally displaced persons.

DNHR Position

The needs documented in the Community Committee's petition reflect severe challenges facing displaced families in New Southern IDP Camp. Without immediate intervention, residents face rising risks of disease, food insecurity, inadequate shelter, interrupted education, and heightened protection concerns. Therefore, DNHR urges humanitarian actors, donor governments, and the international community to respond swiftly and uphold the rights and dignity of internally displaced persons in Darfur.