Sudan: Food Prices Surge in Omdurman As North Darfur Food Crisis Deepens

A community initiative to save Rehed El Bardi Hospital from collapse. The Rehed El Bardi locality headquarters are pictured.

Omdurman / El Malha / Ed Debba / Mellit — Food and consumer prices have surged across Omdurman, with residents reporting increases of 20 to 25 per cent over the past month and some essential goods rising by more than 40 per cent.

Residents told Radio Dabanga that prices are changing almost daily and vary sharply between shops, placing further pressure on households already struggling with the economic fallout of Sudan's war.

A resident of El Thawra neighbourhood in Omdurman 10 said a kilogram of sugar has risen from SDG4,500-4,800 last month to around SDG5,000. A litre of cooking oil now costs about SDG12,000, while a kilogram of flour sells for around SDG4,000.

A packet of pasta costs SDG3,500, while a kilogram of dakwa (peanut paste also sold as a powder) sells for around SDG14,000.

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Dairy prices have also climbed. A kilogram of powdered milk now costs between SDG31,000 and SDG32,000, up from SDG26,000-28,000 last month, while some shops charge as much as SDG38,000. A 2.5-kilogram package of powdered milk sells for about SDG67,000.

A kilogram of cheese has risen from SDG18,000 to SDG22,000, residents said.

El Malha food crisis deepens

The El Malha Emergency Room in North Darfur has warned that disrupted supply routes, shortages of basic commodities and soaring food prices could push the region towards famine as the rainy season approaches.

Raja Mohamed Abkar of the emergency room said markets in El Malha and surrounding villages were nearly empty of grain and other essentials.

A bottle of corn now costs between SDG34,000 and SDG36,000, while a kilogram of sugar costs around SDG5,000 and a bottle of cooking oil around SDG10,000.

Abkar said families have been forced to sell livestock at low prices to buy food.

She added that the destruction of warehouses and shops had further disrupted supplies.

The vegetable market in El Malha has gone two to three months with little or no fresh produce after transport was disrupted. The Ed Debba-Mellit road, linking the locality to Ed Debba in Northern State and Mellit in North Darfur, was closed.

Residents told Radio Dabanga that lentils now cost SDG16,000 per kilogram, rice SDG14,000 and flour around SDG10,000. Corn and millet have also become increasingly scarce.

Vegetable supplies have dwindled to limited quantities of oranges and lemons, with each costing around SDG2,000.

Rainy season threatens supplies

Residents said declining pasture and rising feed costs have also hit livestock, a key source of income for families in the area.

The El Malha Emergency Room has appealed to humanitarian organisations and donors to provide food and other assistance before the rainy season.

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It warned that heavy rains could further close roads and make humanitarian access even more difficult, deepening food shortages and leaving already vulnerable communities at greater risk.