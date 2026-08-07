Nigeria: Govt Orders Measures to Protect Health Workers From Harassment, Assault

She said the committee reviewed reports from Federal Tertiary Health Institutions and consulted relevant professional, regulatory, security and human rights bodies before submitting its findings to government.

The federal government has ordered the immediate implementation of measures to strengthen the protection of health workers across the country following a rise in incidents of harassment, intimidation and assault in healthcare facilities.

The directive followed the submission of the report of the Ministerial Committee on the Harassment of Health Workers by Security Personnel, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom.

The committee was set up on 19 May after an incident involving operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and workers of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital in Akwa Ibom State.

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Ms Kachollom said the incident disrupted clinical services and triggered industrial action, prompting the federal government to constitute the committee to investigate the matter and recommend measures to prevent similar occurrences nationwide.

She said the committee reviewed reports from Federal Tertiary Health Institutions and consulted relevant professional, regulatory, security and human rights bodies before submitting its findings to the government.

The permanent secretary said the committee found that the Uyo incident was not isolated, with 18 cases of assault, intimidation or harassment reported across federal tertiary health institutions within the preceding 12 months.

According to Ms Kachollom, the incidents involved patients, relatives, members of the public and security personnel, resulting in bodily injuries, psychological harm, damage to hospital property and service disruptions.

She added that the committee also identified poor communication, prolonged waiting times, inadequate staffing, deficient infrastructure, emotional distress, abuse of authority and absence of clear security protocols as contributory factors to the incidents.

Following receipt of the report, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, accepted the committee's recommendations and ordered their immediate implementation with an accompanying action plan.

Mr Pate said health workers dedicate their lives to caring for Nigerians and must be able to carry out their duties in an environment that is safe, secure and free from violence, intimidation or harassment.

He said the federal government will continue to work with all relevant institutions to protect the health workforce, uphold the rule of law and ensure that healthcare delivery is never compromised.

The minister warned that anyone who assaults, threatens, intimidates or harasses a health worker would be investigated and prosecuted where evidence warranted under applicable laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"The absence of a specific law relating solely to violence against health workers would not prevent enforcement through existing criminal, civil or administrative laws, including applicable sanctions and compensation," he said.

"Federal Tertiary Health Institutions have been directed to strengthen internal security arrangements and establish Violence Prevention Teams to improve safety within health facilities nationwide."

The ministry said that the institutions are also expected to improve access control, surveillance systems, visitor identification procedures and security around emergency units and other sensitive service areas to safeguard healthcare delivery.

Measures

Ms Kachollom further directed every institution to designate liaison officers for engagement with law enforcement agencies and ensure security operations within hospitals do not endanger patients or interrupt essential services.

She said all incidents of assault, threats or harassment within health facilities must be promptly reported, investigated and documented, while affected workers should receive institutional support and appropriate referrals where necessary.

Hospital managements were also directed to strengthen complaint-handling procedures, improve patient communication and train staff in conflict prevention and de-escalation as part of broader workplace safety initiatives.

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The permanent secretary said broader policy recommendations contained in the report would be presented to the next National Council on Health for consideration towards adopting a national framework covering federal, state and private health institutions.

She added that the ministry would monitor implementation against assigned responsibilities and timelines, with periodic progress reports submitted to the Coordinating Minister to ensure effective compliance nationwide.

"The federal government affirms that no grievance, disagreement or official assignment constitutes lawful justification for violence against a health worker or interference with the delivery of healthcare," she said.

She added that existing laws would be enforced, offenders held accountable and all lawful measures taken to secure health facilities, protect health workers and safeguard uninterrupted patient care.

(NAN)