Nigeria: 'It's a Thankless Job' - Madugu Responds to Super Falcons Criticism

The coach admitted that he cannot prevent criticism, stressing that football supporters, journalists and other observers are entitled to their opinions and interpretations of the team's performances

Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu has acknowledged that criticism is an unavoidable part of his job, insisting he will continue to focus on improving the team rather than allowing outside noise to affect his decisions.

Madugu spoke after Nigeria's emphatic victory, reflecting on the expectations surrounding the Super Falcons and the intense scrutiny he and his players have faced throughout the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The coach admitted that he cannot prevent criticism, stressing that football supporters, journalists and other observers are entitled to their opinions and interpretations of the team's performances.

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"I cannot stop criticisms. I cannot, like I keep saying, it's the nature of the job, you cannot please everybody," Madugu told reporters in Morocco.

"And like I say, everybody looks at the game from a different perspective and they have their own interpretations. So even when people criticize, I will not blame them for it, they are entitled to their opinion."

Rather than dismissing criticism outright, Madugu said coaches should be willing to examine negative feedback and identify anything useful that could help the team improve.

"I cannot begin to fire people because we are criticizing. And sometimes even from the negative criticisms, you look at what people are saying. What can you take out of it? If there are positive things that you feel, you can also look at," he added.

"We're all human beings, even we as coaches make mistakes. So when you make mistakes and then you realize that, no, I didn't do this thing well, the onus is on you to own up and then try to get it better the next time."

Madugu also described coaching as a "thankless job", pointing out that even players who are left out of the starting XI can be unhappy with his decisions.

"It's a thankless job. You cannot please everybody, even your players. Anybody that does not play is not happy that I am not playing," he said.

The Super Falcons coach noted that the scrutiny comes from all directions, with employers, friends, the media and supporters all watching the team's performances.

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"You know, your employers are also there watching. My friends, the press, are also watching. The fans are also watching," Madugu said.

"So, I mean, it's something that we must learn to live with as coaches because that's the nature of the job. And just take the positives out of it, be focused, and then try to do the best that you can."

Madugu further rejected the idea that he or his coaching staff would deliberately make decisions that could jeopardise the team's success, insisting that everyone involved benefits when the Super Falcons win.

"We are the principal beneficiaries when a team wins. So why would you jeopardize your joy that you have done well, and you see something that is wrong, and then you want to go ahead to do the wrong things that you know will make you unhappy, that will make everybody unhappy," he said.

"There's no reason why anybody would be thinking in that manner. But nobody will look at it from that perspective and they feel, no, no.

"They want to read different meanings into anything you do. Each time you go out for a match, you want to win, and you want to make sure that you present your best."

The coach also urged supporters to show patience with players, noting that even those in good form can have an off day.

"Even players can have bad days, you see a player doing well, you have the hope that, yes, this person will do well. But when she gets onto the field of play, something else happens, and you cannot crucify the player just because maybe she didn't do well in one game and the rest of it," Madugu explained.

"You have to find out what went wrong and then try to find a solution to it. But we'll continue to do our best. We'll continue to do our best and make the team better."