Liberia: Lwsc Receives E-Procurement Equipment Support From Ppcc

The Procurement Department of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) has received a set of E-Procurement Equipment from the Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC) to strengthen procurement operations and enhance efficiency, transparency, and accountability within the Corporation.

The equipment package includes three computers, one multifunction printer (printer, scanner, and photocopier), three laptop bags, and three computer mice. The support is intended to improve the department's capacity to upload procurement documents, manage procurement plans, process contracts, and effectively utilize the national electronic procurement platform.

"Speaking during the presentation ceremony, the Executive Director of the Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC), Hon. Bodger Scott Johnson, commended the LWSC Procurement Department for its consistent compliance with PPCC regulations and procurement standards.

He explained that the provision of the E-Procurement equipment forms part of the Commission's ongoing efforts to strengthen the capacity of procurement entities across Liberia.

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According to him, the initiative is designed not only to enhance the skills of procurement professionals but also to provide the necessary tools for efficient electronic procurement, including uploading procurement plans and documents, managing vendor contracts, and facilitating the electronic submission and evaluation of bids."

"Receiving the equipment on behalf of the Corporation, the Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, Mohammed Ali, expressed sincere appreciation to the PPCC for its continued partnership and support.

He acknowledged that when he assumed leadership of the Corporation, navigating procurement procedures presented challenges. However, he praised the PPCC, particularly Executive Director Bodger Scott Johnson and his team, for their continuous guidance and prompt responses to procurement-related inquiries.

Managing Director Ali assured the PPCC that the equipment would be used solely for its intended purpose to strengthen the operations of the Procurement Department and further improve transparency, efficiency, and compliance with national procurement regulations."

The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation remains committed to working closely with the Public Procurement and Concession Commission to promote fairness, accountability, transparency, and integrity in all procurement processes and the effective implementation of procurement obligations across the Corporation.