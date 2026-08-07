West African Diplomats Reaffirm Commitment to Regional Peace, Security, Democratic Governance, and Economic Cooperation

Washington, D.C. — The Embassy of the Republic of Liberia in Washington, D.C., proudly hosted the Fourth ECOWAS Ambassadorial Group Meeting, bringing together ambassadors and senior diplomatic representatives from West African nations accredited to the United States.

The meeting was held in the conference room of the Embassy of Liberia and served as an important platform for dialogue on regional cooperation, economic development, democracy, and peacebuilding across West Africa.

The meeting was chaired by the Dean of the West African Diplomatic Corps in the United States and Ambassador of the Republic of Togo to the United States, H.E. Frédéric Hegbe, who welcomed participants and emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration among ECOWAS member states in addressing emerging regional and global challenges.

Diplomatic representatives attending the meeting included Ambassadors from Ghana, Sierra Leone, Togo, Nigeria, and Liberia, as well as Deputy Chiefs of Mission from Benin, Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, and Guinea. The gathering reflected the enduring commitment of ECOWAS member states to collective action and regional solidarity.

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In his opening remarks, Ambassador Hegbe highlighted the role of diplomacy in fostering unity among West African nations and underscored the value of maintaining regular consultations among ECOWAS representatives in Washington. He noted that the Ambassadorial Group provides an important forum for exchanging perspectives, identifying common priorities, and advancing shared interests in engagements with international partners.

Discover moreJournalistGeographic ReferenceOpinion & Commentary Throughout the meeting, ambassadors and diplomatic representatives provided detailed updates on the current socio-economic and political realities in their respective countries. Discussions focused on national development priorities, governance reforms, economic opportunities, security concerns, and efforts to promote sustainable growth and social advancement.

The diplomats exchanged views on the evolving regional landscape and recognized the significant progress made by ECOWAS member states in addressing common challenges through cooperation and dialogue. Participants reaffirmed the importance of multilateral engagement in fostering stability and prosperity across the sub-region, especially in the face of changing geopolitical and economic dynamics.

The discussions also underscored the critical need for continued collaboration in promoting peace and security, expanding economic opportunities, strengthening democratic institutions, and safeguarding the rule of law throughout West Africa. Participants agreed that regional integration remains essential to unlocking the vast economic potential of the ECOWAS region and improving the lives of millions of citizens.

At the conclusion of the deliberations, the diplomats pledged to continue working collectively to enhance regional cooperation and support initiatives aimed at advancing sustainable development, good governance, and economic transformation throughout West Africa.

A special highlight of the meeting was a presentation by Dr. Kelechi Lawrence, Founding President of the Delaware Africa Coalition, who discussed the growing importance of strategic collaboration among African nations to maximize their collective influence and economic potential on the global stage.

Dr. Lawrence emphasized that West African countries possess enormous economic, demographic, and natural resource advantages that can be better leveraged through coordinated regional approaches. He encouraged ECOWAS member states to continue strengthening partnerships that support trade, investment, innovation, education, and technological advancement.

He further noted that increased collaboration among African governments, private sector stakeholders, academic institutions, and diaspora communities can create new pathways for sustainable economic growth and global competitiveness.

During his presentation, Dr. Lawrence formally invited the ambassadors and diplomatic representatives to partner with the Delaware Africa Coalition in organizing the 2026 Delaware Global Africa Center Global Symposium, scheduled for September 2026.

According to Dr. Lawrence, the symposium will be a landmark one-day inaugural gathering designed to foster dialogue and partnerships between African leaders, policymakers, academics, investors, members of the diplomatic community, and diaspora stakeholders.

The event will be hosted at the University of Delaware STAR Campus and will focus on a broad range of strategic issues shaping Africa's future and its engagement with the global community.

Priority themes for the symposium will include: Geopolitics and international relations, Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies, Trade and investment, Critical minerals and resource development, Education and workforce development, Public health and healthcare systems, Innovation and entrepreneurship, and Diaspora engagement and partnerships.

Dr. Lawrence expressed confidence that the symposium would provide a valuable platform for building partnerships, promoting investment opportunities, facilitating knowledge exchange, and strengthening ties between Africa and key stakeholders in the United States.

The Fourth ECOWAS Ambassadorial Group Meeting reaffirmed the enduring commitment of West African diplomatic missions in the United States to work together in advancing the objectives of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The meeting further demonstrated the determination of member states to strengthen regional integration, promote democratic governance, support peace and security initiatives, and create greater opportunities for economic prosperity.

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As host of the meeting, the Embassy of Liberia welcomed the productive discussions and expressed appreciation to all participating ambassadors, deputy chiefs of mission, and distinguished guests for their contributions to the deliberations.

The Embassy remains committed to supporting initiatives that enhance regional cooperation and deepen engagement among ECOWAS member states and international partners.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a regional organization comprising fifteen West African countries dedicated to promoting economic integration, regional peace and security, democratic governance, and sustainable development throughout the region.

The Embassy of the Republic of Liberia in Washington, D.C. serves as the official diplomatic mission of Liberia to the United States and works to strengthen bilateral relations, promote trade and investment, support Liberian citizens, and advance Liberia's foreign policy objectives.