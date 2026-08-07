Liberia: Boakai On Drug Scandal - 'We Will Find You' - but Will the Courts Deliver?

He came to swear in judges and court marshals. He left having delivered the most direct public warning of his presidency -- to drug traffickers, yes, but also, if the words are taken at face value, to anyone inside his own government still hoping this scandal blows over quietly.

Monrovia - President Joseph Boakai's remarks began, as these ceremonies usually do, with the formalities -- congratulations to the new judges and court marshals, praise for the judiciary's constitutional independence, gratitude to Joint Security personnel working "under difficult conditions." And then, without much warning, the tone shifted into something closer to a direct address to an unseen audience. "To those who seek to bring illegal drugs into Liberia to destroy the lives of our young people, hear me today!" Boakai said. "To those who believe Liberia can be used as a transit point for international narcotics trafficking, hear me well! To those who believe their position, influence, wealth, or authority places them beyond the reach of justice, clean your ears and hear me today, well, well, and be warned!"

What followed was the kind of line that tends to outlive the speech itself. "We will identify you! We will pursue you! We will find you! And we will deal with you in accordance with the law," Boakai said, before delivering the sentence his office will likely be held to for the rest of his term: "There will be no sacred cows in this Joseph Nyuma Boakai Administration."

A Speech for Judges, Aimed at Everyone

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Discover moreHistoryPoliticsNewspapers The setting mattered as much as the words. Boakai chose a courtroom commissioning ceremony, not a security briefing or a press conference, to deliver his sharpest language yet on the drug scandal -- a venue that let him frame the fight against trafficking as fundamentally a rule-of-law problem rather than only a policing one. "A nation cannot prosper where the rule of law is weak," he told the incoming judges and marshals. "Investors lose confidence. Citizens lose hope. Criminals become emboldened. Institutions deteriorate." By anchoring the speech to the judiciary rather than the police or the LDEA, Boakai effectively widened the audience for his warning: not just the traffickers themselves, but the courts that will ultimately decide whether Liberia's growing list of arrests turns into convictions or, as he put it, a "revolving door."

No Sacred Cows -- Including His Own?

The line drawing the most attention, understandably, is the promise that no one will be allowed to hide "behind poverty, public office, political influence, business interests, their family connections, or any other position of authority." Taken at face value, that is about as unambiguous a commitment as a Liberian president has made on this scandal to date. Taken in context, it also lands directly on his own administration's doorstep. The five-agency purge that preceded this speech by exactly one week touched RIA, the police, the LDEA, and other security institutions under Boakai's own executive authority. His own Inspector General has publicly suggested the trafficking was "sanctioned at very, very senior level" without naming anyone. A dismissed RIA official remains uncharged despite a writ of arrest and a letter tied to a still-suspicious vessel. If "no sacred cows" is more than a rhetorical flourish, it is, among other things, a promise to eventually answer questions that so far have mostly been directed at his government rather than answered by it.

Boakai did not name a single individual, agency, or open question in his remarks -- not Coleman's senior-level claim, not the still-unresolved fate of Mark Kuiah, not the closure of Private Bar, not the debate over whether any suspects might ever face trial in the United States. That omission is not unusual for a head of state speaking at a ceremonial event, and it may reflect legal caution as much as political caution, given how many of those matters remain before investigators or courts. But it does mean the speech's most quotable promise -- that no one is above the law -- was delivered without a single test case attached to it, leaving Liberians to judge the sincerity of "no sacred cows" against whatever the government does next, rather than against anything said Thursday.

A Message to the Judiciary: Move Faster

The speech's second half turned pointedly toward the judiciary itself, delivered to an audience uniquely positioned to receive it: the very judges being sworn in. "The old saying reminds us that the wheels of justice turn slowly," Boakai said. "Perhaps they do. But they must never turn so slowly that our courts become revolving doors through which criminals repeatedly pass without consequence." It is a notably direct message to send to newly commissioned judges on their first day, and it arrives at a moment when this newspaper and others have documented a real gap between the volume of arrests in the drug scandal and the number of cases that have reached a courtroom.

Boakai was careful to frame the message as compatible with judicial independence rather than a threat to it. "This is not a call for predetermined outcomes," he said. "It is not an invitation to compromise judicial independence. On the contrary, judicial independence is indispensable to democracy and must always be protected. However, independence also demands responsibility." He also disclosed that he had discussed judicial reform directly with the Chief Justice shortly before the ceremony, telling him, "You have my support in your reform efforts" -- a small but notable detail suggesting the push for faster courts is coordinated with the judiciary's own leadership rather than imposed unilaterally from the Executive Mansion.

Why "Revolving Door" Isn't Just a Figure of Speech

Boakai's warning to the courts was not delivered in a vacuum, and it did not need to be. Liberia has been here before. The country's last hundred-million-dollar cocaine case, in 2022, ended with the men accused in it walking free -- a result that still shadows public confidence every time a new arrest is announced with the kind of fanfare this summer's cases have received. That history is part of why the volume of activity in the current scandal has not, on its own, reassured a skeptical public: dismissals across five agencies, a five-month purge, and a summer of headline arrests have so far produced only a handful of formal courtroom prosecutions, chief among them LDEA officer Moses Jallah and Paynesville bar owner George "Leroy" Harris, both charged but neither yet tried. Mark Kuiah, named in a writ of arrest since June and holding a letter tied to a vessel now under search-and-seizure orders, remains uncharged more than a week after his dismissal. Inspector General Coleman, who himself alleged trafficking "sanctioned at very, very senior level," has faced no formal charges over the escort and protection allegations swirling around his own office, which he denies.

None of that is necessarily the judiciary's fault in the narrow sense -- cases move from investigation to indictment to trial on a timeline set as much by prosecutors and police as by judges. But it is precisely the gap Boakai's speech was aimed at closing. A court system already associated, fairly or not, with cases that stall, get delayed, or end in acquittals gives Boakai's "no sacred cows" promise very little room for error. Every week that passes between an arrest and a verdict is a week in which skeptics can point to 2022 and ask whether this summer's cases are headed anywhere different. The president's appeal to the incoming judges to avoid becoming "revolving doors through which criminals repeatedly pass without consequence" reads, against that backdrop, less like a stock line for a commissioning ceremony and more like a direct response to the exact criticism his own government's track record has invited.

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What the Speech Leaves Unsaid

For all its rhetorical force, the speech is most interesting for what it does not do. It does not address Coleman's claim of senior-level sanction, made weeks earlier and never followed by a name. It does not mention Mark Kuiah, whose case has become a running symbol of the gap between dismissal and prosecution. It does not address the specific allegations against Coleman himself, or the question of whether any foreign suspects might eventually face trial abroad. In a speech built around the promise that no one is beyond the law's reach, the absence of any single concrete example is conspicuous -- whether by design, out of legal caution, or simply because a commissioning ceremony is not the venue for naming names.

What the speech does leave behind is a standard the president has now set publicly and repeatedly, in front of the judges who will decide many of these cases and the country watching to see whether "no sacred cows" survives contact with the specific, uncomfortable cases already sitting in front of Liberia's investigators. Before closing, Boakai paused to wish his wife of 54 years, First Lady Kartumu Y. Boakai, a happy birthday -- a brief, warmer note that briefly softened a speech otherwise built almost entirely around warning. Whether that warning holds up will be measured less by Thursday's applause than by what happens the next time a case with a senior name attached to it lands on a prosecutor's desk.