Ghana: Police Seize Suspected Cocaine Worth $6.9m in Gari Sacks

Tema — The Tema Regional Police Command has intercepted 866 parcels of substances suspected to be cocaine concealed in sacks of gari and allegedly destined for export, with an estimated street value of $6.928 million, and arrested four suspects in two separate anti-narcotics operations.

The operations, conducted on Wednesday, also resulted in the seizure of four sacks of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at Tsopoli as part of the Ghana Police Service's intensified crackdown on drug trafficking.

Briefing journalists in Tema yesterday, the Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Eric Asamoah Asiedu, said the first operation followed intelligence that suspects were loading narcotic substances hidden in sacks of gari into a 40-foot container at a warehouse within the Tema Harbour enclave for export.

A police team moved to the warehouse and arrested Gilano Horwin, 31, a Dutch national, John Mensah Sabah, 41, and Alhaji Iddris Haruna, 52, who were allegedly supervising the loading of the container onto a DAF truck with registration number WR 1118-10.

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According to DCOP Asiedu, a search of the container uncovered 866 parcels of a white powdered substance suspected to be cocaine concealed in the gari sacks.

He said Horwin allegedly admitted during interrogation that the substance was cocaine and claimed ownership of it. The three suspects are in police custody, while the exhibits have been retained for forensic examination.

In a separate operation, the Prampram District Police arrested Eric Tetteh after intercepting an Opel taxi carrying four sacks of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at Tsopoli.

DCOP Asiedu said the taxi and a Hyundai H100 bus were allegedly transporting the suspected narcotics when police received a tip-off. The Hyundai bus escaped, but the taxi was intercepted after a pursuit involving police officers and commercial motor riders.

He said Tetteh allegedly admitted transporting the suspected drugs from a village near Akuse. Efforts are underway to trace the escaped vehicle and identify other suspects.

DCOP Asiedu reaffirmed the command's commitment to intelligence-led policing and appealed to the public to provide credible information to support investigations into the two cases.