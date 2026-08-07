Sierra Leone: She Left Home to Collect Her Clothes but Never Returned - Sierra Leone Arrest Brings Hope for Justice in Omega Teen's Killing

Monrovia — The arrest of a man accused of killing a 19-year-old woman who reportedly left home to retrieve her belongings has rekindled hope for justice for a grieving family and residents of the Omega Old Field Community in Paynesville.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has formally charged Augustine Lendeh, commonly known as "T-Boy," with murder in connection with the death of Oretha "Dearest" Paye, whose body was discovered on July 29 near the suspect's residence.

Police said Paye was found at approximately 8:15 p.m., about 26 feet from Lendeh's home, with multiple injuries and no signs of life.

According to the LNP charge sheet, investigators were informed by the victim's mother, Alice Flomo, that her daughter had gone to Lendeh's residence to retrieve her personal clothing but never returned home.

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Discover moreCity & Local GuidesJournalistNewspapers The case quickly drew public attention after family members and residents alleged that the teenager had been killed after visiting the suspect's home. Community members described the incident as both shocking and heartbreaking, prompting calls for authorities to ensure that the suspect faced justice.

Police investigators also revealed that evidence gathered during the investigation included information alleging that the accused had assaulted the victim on a previous occasion.

Following the incident, authorities say Lendeh fled Liberia, triggering a cross-border search.

His arrest was later secured in neighboring Sierra Leone through a coordinated operation involving the Liberia National Police Interpol Section and the Sierra Leone Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Sources familiar with the investigation said the operation was supported by Montserrado County District #3 Representative Sumo Mulbah, while Mohammed Fekia, CID Commander at the Kenema Police Depot in Sierra Leone, played a key role in locating and apprehending the suspect after he allegedly crossed the border.

Discover moreOpinion & CommentaryPoliticalExecutive Branch Following his arrest, Lendeh was handed over to Liberian authorities. The Liberia National Police has now formally charged him with Murder, in violation of Section 14.1 of the New Penal Law of Liberia, and forwarded the case to court for prosecution.

Before the suspect's arrest, the killing had sparked widespread concern across Omega and surrounding communities, with residents demanding a swift investigation and justice for the teenager.

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While some community members had alleged that the victim was killed inside the suspect's residence before her body was abandoned nearby, the Liberia National Police has not publicly confirmed those claims. The circumstances surrounding Paye's death are expected to be examined during court proceedings.

For Paye's family, however, the arrest represents the first significant step toward accountability. As the case heads to court, the community will be closely watching to see whether the judicial process delivers justice for a young woman whose final trip - to collect her belongings - ended in tragedy.