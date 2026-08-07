Benin: Ex-Benin President Talon Makes Political Comeback Via Newly Founded Senate

Benin's newly created Senate elected former president Patrice Talon as its leader on Thursday in Porto-Novo, less than three months after he left office. He will serve a five-year term at the head of the country's new second chamber of Parliament.

As the sole candidate for the institution's presidency, Patrice Talon secured 24 out of 25 votes, with one blank ballot and no votes against - a result reflecting "a desire for unanimity" regarding the leadership team, according to one senator.

"The provisional bureau declares Mr. Patrice Talon President of the Senate," announced the presiding officer, Charles Toko, as he proclaimed the results.

The vote was held behind closed doors and by secret ballot.

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Talon is therefore returning to politics in Benin via the Senate, a move many had predicted when he revised the Constitution last year.

"I will give my very best," he declared immediately after his election. "Over the past few days, we have all experienced an extraordinary atmosphere that has set aside our differences. Faced with this responsibility, we must work together like a family, like friends, to strengthen national unity, peace, and democracy."

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No challenger

Another former president, Thomas Boni Yayi, founder of the opposition party 'Les Démocrates du Bénin', was willing to challenge Talon and could have provided a genuine contest. But he lacked real support among the members of this new Senate, who are appointed rather than elected. Yayi did not run for the Senate presidency, and Talon was elected without difficulty.

Talon's opponents suspect him of having created this new institution as a landing spot after leaving office.

Less than three months after stepping down as president on 24 May, he is not only returning to the political stage but coming back as the third-ranking state official in the order of precedence, following the president and the vice-president of the Republic.

By law, the new Senate will meet four times a year in ordinary session, and is tasked with regulating political life. It also has the power to suspend or revoke the civic or political rights of elected officials, with the exception of the Head of State and the presidents of the National Assembly and the Economic and Social Council.

Talon himself has described it as a "chamber of wisdom, counsel, conciliation, and appeasement". He has said it would be a mistake not to serve in it.

Louis Vlavonou, former president of the National Assembly of Benin, was also elected Vice-President of the Senate on Thursday.

Former Interior Minister Alassane Séïdou became the rapporteur, with former Labour Minister Adidjath Mathys serving as his deputy.

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This article has been adapted from a piece in French by RFI Afrique's correspondent in Cotonou.