Chad: Troops Identify Wanted Senior Iswap Leaders, Declare Lake Chad Terror Chief Most Wanted

The military has identified several senior Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) leaders operating around the Lake Chad Basin following the exploitation of intelligence materials recovered during recent offensive operations by troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in northern Borno State.

The breakthrough followed sustained operations against ISWAP/ISIS terrorists in the Lake Chad region, during which troops recovered technical devices and other high-value intelligence materials, including a camcorder allegedly used by the terrorists to record propaganda videos and document their operations.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, forensic analysis of the recovered devices generated actionable intelligence that enabled the military to identify terrorist locations and key commanders operating within the Mangari-Metele-Dogon Chukun axis along the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin in Abadam and Kukawa Local Government Areas of Borno State.

Among those identified are Abu Musa Al-Mangawi Baa Shuwa, described as the Wali (Governor) of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP); his deputy and Amirul Jaish, Muhammad Jidda, also known as "The One-Handed Man"; and Hamad Abu Hanifa, identified as the Amirul-Fiya of ISWAP, alongside other senior operatives.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The military particularly drew public attention to Abu Musa Al-Mangawi Baa Shuwa, describing him as the most wanted terrorist leader currently operating within the Lake Chad Basin.

Operation HADIN KAI announced that it would offer a substantial financial reward to anyone whose credible and actionable information leads directly to his arrest.

It assured members of the public that all information received would be treated with the strictest confidentiality and that the identities of informants would be fully protected in line with established security procedures.

The military also appealed to citizens to support ongoing counter-terrorism operations by providing timely and credible information that could assist security agencies in locating and apprehending the wanted terrorist leaders.

Members of the public were urged to report relevant information through established security reporting channels or by calling 0708 498 8859.

Operation HADIN KAI, however, cautioned citizens against attempting to confront or apprehend the suspected terrorists, advising that all information should instead be passed to security agencies.