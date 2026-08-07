Liberia: Bomi Names LFA Executive Elvis Sirleaf to Run County Meet Campaign

7 August 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Superadmin

Elvis Sirleaf, a member of the Liberia Football Association Executive Committee, will run Bomi County's campaign at the next National County Sports Meet, taking over a county sports committee that must now raise much of its own tournament money.

Sirleaf is also president of Samira FC, which plays in the LFA Second Division.

The appointment comes after the Ministry of Youth and Sports announced in July that counties will be required to raise funds for the tournament through a public digital platform using mobile money and bank transfers, rather than relying on political donors, and to account publicly for sponsorship money they receive. [Confirm with the ministry or the county how this applies to Bomi's committee.]

Bomi has been drawn into Group D with Margibi County and host Grand Kru County.

The county reached the group stage of the last edition in Nimba County but did not advance.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

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