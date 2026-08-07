Liberia: Small Town FA Signals Title Ambitions With Aggressive Transfer Plans

7 August 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

Small Town Football Academy has signaled its intent to challenge for the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Upper Women's League title after Chief Executive Officer Hon. J. Melton N. Yoko approved a list of transfer targets submitted by head coach Monroe D. Winn.

Sources familiar with the club's plans say management has given the technical staff full backing to pursue every player on its shortlist, with the necessary financial resources already allocated.

Among the club's top targets is Liberia U-17 women's national team goalkeeper Patience Taye. Taye impressed during Liberia's recent matches against Ghana despite the team's defeat, and sources indicate a deal is close to being finalized.

Small Town FA is also pursuing experienced Shaita Angels FC midfielder Sylvia Pyne. Negotiations are reportedly progressing, with discussions centered on an attractive salary package and a signing fee of at least LRD 370,000.

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World Girls FC midfielder Hawa Fatumah is another priority target. The highly rated playmaker has attracted interest following a series of impressive performances and is reportedly being offered a competitive contract that includes a signing fee of at least LRD 300,000.

If the proposed deals are completed, Small Town FA would significantly strengthen its squad with a blend of youth, experience and proven quality ahead of the new LFA Upper Women's League season.

The club's recruitment drive underscores its determination to do more than compete this season, with the clear objective of mounting a serious challenge for the league championship.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

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