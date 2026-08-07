Ghana: Tourism Stakeholders Welcome Uganda Airlines' New Kigali, Accra Routes

Kampala — Tourism stakeholders have welcomed Uganda Airlines' decision to launch direct flights to Kigali, Rwanda, and Accra, Ghana, saying the new connections are expected to boost visitor arrivals, trade, and investment while strengthening Uganda's position as a regional tourism destination.

The direct flights, which are scheduled to commence in October, will expand the national carrier's African network to 16 destinations as part of its continued growth strategy. The additional routes are also expected to improve regional connectivity and reinforce Entebbe International Airport's role as a gateway for travel across East and West Africa.

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Executive Director James Musinguzi described the development as a major opportunity for Uganda's tourism sector, saying improved air connectivity will make it easier for more visitors to experience the country's wildlife and natural attractions.

Musinguzi said the new routes are expected to stimulate tourism, trade, and investment by making Uganda more accessible to travelers from Rwanda, Ghana, and other markets connected through the two destinations. He noted that tourism remains one of Uganda's key economic sectors and said improved connectivity supports the country's broader efforts to grow the industry.

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According to Musinguzi, UWA is already preparing for the anticipated increase in visitor numbers by enhancing and diversifying tourism products and services to cater to different categories of travelers.

"We are excited about the opportunities these new routes bring. Improved connectivity means more people can discover Uganda's unique wildlife and natural attractions.

As UWA, we are continuing to develop and diversify our tourism offerings to ensure we provide memorable experiences for the different tourists we expect to receive," he said.

Industry players believe the new routes will strengthen Uganda's competitiveness as a destination for leisure travel, business tourism, conferences, and investment, while supporting regional integration across the continent.