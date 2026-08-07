Nigeria: Omidiran Pledges Support for Abu's 2028 Nuga, Sports Excellence Drive

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An alumna of the institution, Ms Omidiran said Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, played a defining role in shaping her leadership journey

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Ayo Omidiran, has pledged support Ahmadu Bello University's plans to host the 2028 Nigeria University Games (NUGA) and develop one of the country's National Centres of Excellence in Sports.

Ms Omidiran made the commitment on Thursday when the university's management, led by Vice-Chancellor Adamu Ahmed, paid her a courtesy visit at the FCC headquarters in Abuja.

An alumna of the institution, Ms Omidiran said Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, played a defining role in shaping her leadership journey and reaffirmed her commitment to supporting initiatives that promote education, youth empowerment and national development.

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"I remain immensely proud to be an alumna of Ahmadu Bello University. The university shaped my character, broadened my perspective and prepared me for the responsibilities of leadership and national service. I will always cherish the institution and remain committed to supporting initiatives that promote education, national development and youth empowerment," she said.

She welcomed the university's request for closer collaboration, describing its selection to host the 2028 NUGA Games and its designation as one of Nigeria's National Centres of Excellence in Sports as significant opportunities to promote youth development and strengthen the country's sports ecosystem.

The former member of the House of Representatives also accepted an invitation to attend the university's 64th anniversary celebration scheduled for 4 October.

Earlier, Mr Ahmed described Ms Omidiran as one of ABU's distinguished alumni, praising her contributions to public service and sports administration.

"As an alumna of Ahmadu Bello University, where you obtained your Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry and served as Student Union Government Secretary of Queen Amina Hall, you exemplify the values of leadership, excellence, integrity and service that our university seeks to instil in its graduates," the vice-chancellor said.

He also highlighted her record as a two-term member of the House of Representatives, a pioneering member of FIFA's Women's Committee, Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Nigerian Olympic Committee, founder of Omidiran Babes Football Club and now Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission.

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Mr Ahmed said the university looked forward to drawing on Ms Omidiran's experience in sports administration as it prepares to host the 2028 NUGA Games and establish a world-class sports development centre.

"These landmark developments present enormous opportunities for the university to contribute to sports development, talent discovery and youth empowerment. We look forward to drawing upon your vast experience, guidance and support as we prepare to deliver a memorable NUGA Games and build a Centre of Excellence that will become a national model for sports development," he said.

The vice-chancellor also formally invited the FCC chair to participate in the university's 64th anniversary celebration, describing her as an inspiration to students and alumni alike.

The ABU delegation included the Registrar, Rabiu Samaila; Director of Public Affairs, Awwal Umar; Director of Sports, Omeiza; Professors Danladi Amoh, Sani Ibrahim and Aliyu Salihu; Deputy Registrar Ingino Danjuma Voh; and Liaison Officer Haruna Ajo.