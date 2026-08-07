Nigeria: ICPC Report - Atiku Demands Names of Villa Insiders Behind Fake Agency Scandal

ABUJA: Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress ADC, Atiku Abubakar, has demanded that the Presidency names the insiders allegedly connected to the fake Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council PFIPC scandal, describing the interim report of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission ICPC on the matter as an indictment that raises more questions than answers.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the Presidency cannot parade the report as an exoneration when the same report reportedly acknowledges "negligence and connivance" within government processes that enabled the alleged fraud.

According to the findings, one individual allegedly forged a presidential appointment letter, created a fictitious federal agency, appropriated offices and instruments of the former Presidential Economic Advisory Council, opened bank accounts using forged legislative instruments, engaged in widespread impersonation, and created two additional fictitious government agencies. Yet, the statement noted, Nigerians are being told that State House systems were "above board" -- claims it said cannot comfortably coexist.

"If there was connivance, who connived? If public officers were negligent, who are they? Who granted access to government offices? Who recognised this supposed Director General? Who enabled him to operate within the machinery of government?" Atiku asked.

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He said the ICPC's reported recommendation of sanctions against public officers whose negligence facilitated the operation demolishes any attempt to portray the scandal as the work of a lone impostor. "A fake agency does not walk into government offices by itself. A forged appointment letter does not validate itself. Bank accounts do not open themselves. Behind every door that opened, every process that was bypassed and every official instrument that was accessed was a human being. Name them.

"What the ICPC Interim Report has done, in the main, is to shield the identities of shadow operatives within the presidency who allegedly connived to enable the fraud. Their identities should be made public and their roles fully explained. Nigerians deserve to know who did what, who authorised what, and who opened the doors that made this possible," he said.

He added that an interim report cannot be converted into a presidential certificate of innocence while investigations into possible collaborators and associated bank accounts remain ongoing.

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Atiku said the ultimate test of the government's sincerity is openness, particularly now that the central figure in the saga, identified as Mr Adeyemi, has publicly challenged the government by asking to appear before a National Assembly investigation broadcast live on national television.

"The Presidency now has nowhere left to hide. If Mr Adeyemi is prepared to appear publicly, testify under oath, and answer questions before Nigerians, then let him be heard. The National Assembly should immediately institute an open, live-broadcast public hearing into this scandal.

"If the Villa is truly clean, it should be the first to welcome live television coverage. Let Nigerians watch, unedited, as the witnesses testify, and the evidence is presented under oath. What is the presidency afraid of?", he queried.

Atiku said anything short of a transparent public hearing would only deepen suspicions that powerful interests are being protected.

He demanded the publication of the full ICPC report and the identities of every public official found culpable, insisting that only an independent and transparent inquiry can dispel legitimate suspicions of an attempt to protect politically exposed persons or officials within the Presidency who enabled the fraud.

"Transparency can not stop where the trail enters the corridors of power. The presidency can not investigate itself into innocence.

"Open the investigation. Put the witnesses under oath. Switch on the cameras. Let Nigerians hear the truth for themselves. The question remains: who I side the Villa opened the door?", he asked.