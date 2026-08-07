Ghana: NPP Stages Massive 'Democracy Under Attack' Demo in Accra

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Wednesday, August 6, 2026, staged a massive nationwide protest in Accra dubbed "Democracy Under Attack" to register its displeasure over what it describes as threats to Ghana's democratic governance and justice system.

The demonstration commenced at 5:00 a.m., with hundreds of party supporters, executives and sympathizers gathering at the forecourt of the Supreme Court before marching through principal streets of the capital.

Ahead of the protest, the NPP National Steering Committee directed Regional, Constituency and Polling Station Executives in Greater Accra to work closely to mobilize members and supporters for the event.

Led by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the protesters presented their first petition at the Supreme Court.

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The five-page petition was received by Judicial Secretary, Musah Ahmed, on behalf of the Chief Justice.

He assured the party leadership that the document would be delivered to the Chief Justice.

At the Jubilee House, Presidential Staffer Nana Yaa Jantuah received the second petition on behalf of the President.

However, the gesture did not sit well with some party leaders.

Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who also presented a petition, expressed disappointment at the government's representation.

"Electing only Nana Yaa Jantuah to receive the petition on behalf of the government was an insult and did not show respect," he said.

According to him, "It meant government did not place premium on the Democracy Under Attack demonstration."

Speeches and Concerns Raised

Addressing the crowd, MP for Akuapem North, Sammy Awuku criticized what he called the criminalization of free speech.

"Arresting citizens for just insults doesn't strengthen Ghana's democracy," he stated.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, an embattled National Communications Director hopeful, also spoke about the climate of fear.

"Democracy under attack demo: I love to speak but right now I am afraid," he told journalists.

One protester, a local trader, shared her frustration about the state of Ghana's economy as she joined the march. She said the rising cost of living and governance issues compelled her to hit the streets.

The NPP leadership expressed appreciation to its members, civil society organizations and other political parties for cooperating fully to ensure a successful and peaceful event.

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The "Democracy Under Attack" demonstration forms part of the party's response to concerns it has raised over issues relating to Ghana's democratic governance, rule of law and the justice system.

Security was tight but calm throughout the march, with no major incidents reported.