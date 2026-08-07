Ghana: GACL Introduces Hotline and 'Mystery Shopping' to Fight Airport Extortion

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced new measures to stop extortion and begging by airport personnel at airports under its management.

The decision was taken at a high-level stakeholder facilitation meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

In a press statement issued after the meeting, GACL said stakeholders agreed to introduce a "mystery shopping" system in which individuals would secretly assess the conduct of airport personnel.

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According to the statement, workers found engaging in extortion would be publicly identified through appropriate media channels as part of a "name and shame" campaign aimed at discouraging the practice and promoting accountability.

GACL said staff found guilty would face disciplinary action and would no longer be allowed to work at any airport or within its surroundings.

The company also announced a dedicated hotline, 0542175636, through which passengers can report extortion by airport officials and service providers by phone call, WhatsApp or SMS.

The statement said reports should include the date and time of the incident, the name of the officer, the agency involved and the location where the incident occurred.

GACL said the hotline covers personnel from several agencies and companies operating at the airports, including the Ghana Immigration Service, Customs, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, the Ghana Police Service, National Security, airlines, ground handling companies, private security firms and airport concessionaires such as shops and restaurants.

The company reminded passengers that they have the right to ask any airport official to show an Airport Identification Card before dealing with them.

It advised travellers to request receipts for all payments made at the airport and to report any suspicious transaction through the hotline.

GACL said it was working together with airport stakeholders to improve standards at the airports and protect Ghana's image.

The company added that public cooperation in reporting unacceptable conduct would help strengthen confidence in the country's airports and support efforts to position Ghana as a leading aviation hub in West Africa.