Ghana: Atta Akyea Asks Chief Justice to Withdraw Vacation Hearing Directive in Adu-Boahene Trial

Lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea has asked the Chief Justice to withdraw a directive that allows the criminal trial involving former National Signals Bureau Director-General Kwabena Adu-Boahene to continue during the legal vacation.

In a letter dated August 5, 2026, Mr. Atta Akyea, who is head of chambers at Zoe, Akyea & Co., said his legal team would be unable to attend the scheduled hearings on August 11, 12 and 13.

The hearings were fixed by Justice Francis Apangabuno Achibonga, who is sitting as an additional High Court judge, following a warrant issued under the authority of the Chief Justice.

Mr. Atta Akyea argued that the directive would force the lawyers for the accused persons to work during the legal vacation while other lawyers and judges were resting.

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He stated that members of his law firm had already worked throughout the legal year, from October 2025 to July 2026, and had planned personal engagements and travel during the vacation period.

According to him, the legal vacation has traditionally been a period for lawyers and judges to rest after a demanding year.

The lawyer warned that allowing the case to continue during the vacation could create the impression of selective justice.

He said many other criminal and civil cases had been adjourned until October or November 2026 because of the legal vacation, and argued that the Adu-Boahene case should be treated in the same manner.

In the letter, he referred to Article 125(1) of the 1992 Constitution, which states that justice is administered in the name of the Republic by an independent Judiciary.

Mr. Atta Akyea further stated that some members of the public had formed the view that there were now two systems of criminal justice delivery: one for what he described as "special criminal cases" before specialised courts and another for ordinary criminal cases that follow the normal process.

He appealed to the Chief Justice to reconsider the directive, withdraw the warrant and adjourn the case until the courts resume regular sittings.

The criminal case involves Mr. Adu-Boahene, Angela Adjei Boateng and Advantage Solutions Limited.

Copies of the letter were also sent to the Judicial Secretary, the President of the Ghana Bar Association and the Registrar of High Court Specialised Court 1 in Accra.