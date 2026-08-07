James Woods, the Malawian diplomat and sports-business figure who was part of a sports group who backed Yan Diomande in the early years of his career, reflects on the making of a €140m footballer

Four years ago, Yan Diomande was an unknown teenager, his name familiar only to the small network of scouts and agents whose job is to spot players before anyone else does. This week, Real Madrid confirmed his signing in a deal worth up to €140m - the most expensive transfer of an African footballer in the sport's history.

There is a certain symmetry to the story. Diomande made his professional debut in March 2025 as a substitute for Leganés, away at the Santiago Bernabéu, against Real Madrid. He was on the pitch for barely ten minutes. Sixteen months later, that same stadium is his home ground, and Real Madrid have paid a continental record fee to make it so.

His route there was circuitous. Backed as a teenager by the investment group that first spotted him, he was developed at the DME Academy in Florida before signing his first professional contract with Leganés. A relegation season in Spain led to a €20m move to RB Leipzig, where an explosive Bundesliga campaign and a prominent role at the 2026 World Cup transformed a promising winger into one of the most coveted young players in the game.

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James Woods, a Malawian diplomat and sports-business figure, was involved in the early part of that journey. He spoke to Nyasa Times about the player behind the transfer fee.

What went through your mind when the news of the transfer came through?

"Quiet satisfaction more than surprise," Woods says. "I was involved in the early part of it, through the moves and the setbacks that eventually carried him into the European game. When you are that close to a young player, working on his path day to day, you learn very quickly whether the appetite matches the ability. His did. So the headline fee is enormous, but for those of us who were there at the beginning, it confirms something we already believed rather than revealing something new."

How does he assess the scale of Diomande's rise?

"He was backed for a fraction of what he is worth today, and within a few short years he has become the most expensive African footballer in history," Woods says. "There are very few assets in any industry on earth that appreciate at that speed."

But Woods is keen to locate the explanation beyond the numbers. "He was given a platform. Plenty of young players are given platforms and do nothing with them. What Yan did was grab his with both hands and refuse to let go. This is a young man who wants to be the best, not merely to do well, and who is prepared to outwork everyone around him to get there."

What did he observe up close that the public did not see?

"The work, mostly," he says, recalling an early training session at Chelsea. "What struck me was not the talent, though the talent was plain enough. It was the seriousness. A young man in an unfamiliar setting, far from home, and completely locked in.

No wasted movement, no performing for the room, just focus. I saw the same intensity later during his time in Spain. The surroundings kept changing and the level kept rising, but that inner discipline never wavered."

Diomande's path involved several countries and setbacks along the way. How did he handle that?

"Better than most grown men would," Woods says. "The road tested him, and he answered it with work rather than complaint. I want young Africans reading this to understand that clearly, because the temptation is to look at Real Madrid and imagine it arrived in a single leap. It did not. It was built in the quieter years, in the sessions nobody was watching, in the willingness to keep moving and keep proving himself."

Is Diomande an exception, or a sign of broader change in African football?

Woods argues it is the latter. "There are gems right across this continent, in Malawi as much as anywhere, waiting for the same chance he was given," he says. "What we are witnessing is the beginning of a genuine rise in African talent reaching the very top of the world game. The difference between the ones who make it and the ones we never hear about is rarely the ability. It is the pathway, the guidance, and the belief that someone is willing to invest in them early."

What does that mean for young Malawians specifically?

"It means the ceiling is not where they have been told it is," Woods says. "A boy in Blantyre or Mzuzu should look at this and understand that the summit of the world game is not reserved for others. What our young people need is not more talent - they already have it in abundance. They need structure, opportunity, and people prepared to back them properly."

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Does he offer any note of caution?

"The danger for a player at this level is rarely the pressure. It is the flattery," Woods says. "Yan's strength has always been that he kept his head down when others would have lost theirs. If our young people take one thing from him, let it be that, and not the size of the transfer fee."

His message to Diomande himself?

"Stay exactly who you are," he says. "The young man I watched giving everything when nobody was keeping score is the one who earned all of this. Real Madrid is not the finish line. It is a far larger responsibility, because you now carry the hopes of a great many people who see themselves in you."

Woods, who describes himself as privileged to have witnessed the early part of Diomande's career, is careful to attribute the achievement to the player alone.

"The credit is entirely his, earned through his own courage and discipline," he says. "But it belongs, in a small way, to every young African who this week dares to believe that their own summit is within reach."