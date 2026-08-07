Africa: Zimbabwe Overtakes Nigeria As Africa's Best-Performing Stock Market

Zimbabwe ended last month as Africa's best-performing equity market, overtaking Nigeria, the continent's most populous nation, after months of sustained gains driven by easing inflation, a more stable domestic currency, and renewed investor appetite for local equities.

Data from African Markets, a real-time market intelligence platform, shows the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) returned 68.5 percent in US dollar terms year-to-date as of July 31, 2026, the highest among the 17 African exchanges tracked. Nigeria followed with 66.9 percent, Ghana with 57.6 percent, while Tunisia posted 46.3 percent and Tanzania had 40.5 percent.

Malawi, which topped Africa's performance rankings last year, has slipped into negative territory with a 15.9 percent decline. In local currency terms, however, Ghana remains the strongest performer, followed closely by Zimbabwe.

The Southern African nation's ascent caps a reversal in leadership. Nigeria had dominated the continent's stock market performance rankings for much of 2026, buoyed by banking-sector gains, stable naira and improving macroeconomic sentiment, before Zimbabwe overtook it in the last week of July. With an all share index at two-year high of 480.8, the country is amongst the least in terms of index value.

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African Stock Exchanges Live reported that trading activity on the Exchange surged on Friday, with 2.29 million shares traded in 92 deals worth ZWG9.38 million.

Compared with the previous trading session, volume rose 390 percent, turnover increased 446 percent, and the number of deals climbed 39 percent, according to the platform.

Zimbabwe's rally is also part of a broader resurgence in African equities. According to Mansa Markets, 11 of the 17 African stock indices it tracks are outperforming the S&P 500's 9.3 percent return in dollar terms this year, highlighting renewed investor appetite for frontier markets.

Within that broader rally, Zimbabwe has emerged as the continent's standout performer, with the ZSE All Share Index gaining 72.3 percent year-to-date in local currency through July.

The turnaround is interesting.

Only a few years ago, the country's equity market functioned largely as a hedge against hyperinflation and rapid currency depreciation, with investors buying shares primarily to preserve wealth. Today, improving macroeconomic fundamentals are increasingly driving valuations, signaling that the market is evolving beyond its traditional role as a store of value.

Inflation finally under control

The biggest catalyst has been Zimbabwe's dramatic disinflation.

Annual inflation slowed to 3.2 percent in July, marking the third consecutive monthly decline and the lowest reading since June 2018. Just a year earlier, inflation stood at 95.8 percent, underscoring the scale of the country's macroeconomic turnaround. In January, the gold-rich nation recorded single-digit inflation for the first time since 2018.

The introduction of the gold-backed Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency in 2024 has helped restore confidence by reducing the extreme volatility that had plagued financial markets. That stability allowed the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in June to cut its benchmark lending rate by 500 basis points to 30 percent in June, its first policy adjustment since introducing the ZiG, citing easing inflationary pressures and improving global conditions. But still, the interest rate is still the highest in the continent.

Lower inflation, tighter monetary management and a more predictable exchange-rate environment have encouraged investors to return to equities, particularly companies with strong earnings and hard-currency revenues.

Foreign investors are returning

Perhaps the clearest sign that confidence is improving is the return of foreign investors.

Erratic economic policies, hyperinflation and currency instability had discouraged international investors from Zimbabwe for years. But improving macroeconomic conditions and the relative stability of the ZiG are beginning to reverse that trend.

Foreign participation on the ZSE rose to 26.5 percent in the second quarter from 15.4 percent in the previous quarter, while the value of foreign trades surged 153.9 percent to ZiG743.6 million ($27.7 million), according to the Exchange's quarterly newsletter. Although foreign participation remains below the more than 40 percent recorded during the early 2010s, the rebound show that international investors are gradually rebuilding exposure to Zimbabwean equities.

The recovery has also been supported by reforms aimed at deepening Zimbabwe's capital markets. In April, authorities simplified the migration process between the Exchange and the US dollar-denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), making it easier for companies to shift listings and attract offshore capital.

The rise of the VFEX

The changing investment landscape has been particularly evident on the VFEX, which has overtaken the ZSE in market capitalisation as companies increasingly migrate to the US dollar-denominated bourse and investors seek hard-currency exposure.

Analysts say the VFEX's structure has become one of its biggest competitive advantages.

"Unlike the ZSE, the VFEX's dollar-denominated structure continues to provide investors with a natural hedge against local currency risk, making it an attractive destination for both local and foreign capital. Investor sentiment has also been supported by elevated gold prices, which remain near historically high levels despite some recent volatility," FBC Securities said in a recent note.

The brokerage added that the country's export sectors continue to provide an important tailwind for equities.

"Strong gold prices continue to underpin earnings expectations for mining and resource-linked companies while supporting Zimbabwe's overall foreign currency generation. In addition, the ongoing tobacco marketing season continues to inject dollar liquidity into the economy, some of which is likely finding its way into the equities market and supporting demand."

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FBC Securities expects the momentum to continue, saying the outlook for the VFEX remains positive, supported by sustained demand for dollar-denominated assets, continued foreign currency inflows from key export sectors and the prospect of additional companies migrating from the ZSE.

More than an inflation trade

Unlike previous rallies, the latest gains for the economy worth almost $60 billion have been supported by stronger corporate fundamentals.

Mining companies, financial institutions, telecommunications firms and consumer businesses have benefited from improving macroeconomic conditions, while export-oriented firms have attracted investors seeking exposure to hard-currency earnings amid elevated gold prices.

That marks a significant shift from Zimbabwe's recent past, when equities rose largely because investors sought protection from inflation and currency depreciation.

Despite becoming Africa's top-performing stock market, the country's equity market remains relatively small, with a market capitalisation of roughly $4.1 billion and just over 60 listed companies. Liquidity remains relatively thin, while the long-term success of the ZiG will depend on continued fiscal and monetary discipline.

For now, however, Zimbabwe's emergence at the top of Africa's equity rankings signals more than just another market rally. It suggests that sustained macroeconomic stabilisation, improving investor confidence and reforms to deepen capital markets are beginning to reshape one of Africa's most volatile financial markets into one of its most compelling investment stories.