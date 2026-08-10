Cote d'Ivoire: Ivorian Drum, Looted By France, Goes On Display for First Time At Home

The Djidji ayôkwé, or talking drum has been restored in a workshop in Paris by experts from Musée du Quai Branly.

The Djidji Ayokwe, a sacred "talking drum" which was looted by French colonial troops in 1916 and taken to France, arrived in its home village in Côte d'Ivoire on Friday, where local people were able to see it for the first time since it was repatriated in March.

The ceremony, coinciding with Côte d'Ivoire's national independence day holiday, was the first time today's Ivorians were able to see it.

The imposing wooden drum, more than three metres long and weighing 430 kilogrammes, was used by the Ebrie tribe to transmit messages.

It was officially handed over in February and arrived back in Côte d'Ivoire in March aboard a specially chartered plane but was not taken out of its huge wooden crate.

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Côte d'Ivoire had asked in late 2018 for the return of the Djidji Ayokwe among 148 works of art taken during the colonial period.

It is one of hundreds of stolen artefacts Paris is preparing to send back to Africa, aided by the approval in May of a new French law.

France hands stolen colonial-era 'talking drum' back to Côte d'Ivoire

On Friday, it was carried in a military parade through the Yopougon district of Abidjan, before continuing on to the village of Adjame, where it was made.

The black, white and red instrument was transported in a glass-fronted case on a large, decorated float and welcomed by Culture Minister Françoise Remarck, traditional leaders and hundreds of local residents.

A dozen people performed a libation ceremony, pouring a few drops of liquid onto the ground as an offering to their ancestors.

"A nation cannot develop if it doesn't preserve its memory and promote its heritage," said Adjame mayor Farikou Soumahoro.

Source of pride

He said he felt "deep emotion and great pride".

"We want to see the drum with our own eyes so we can truly believe it belongs to us," 69-year-old villager Jacqueline Akrebie told French news agency AFP.

Traditional leader Cyriaque Ahoure, 63, said he had come to share a moment of "great joy, when we remembering our ancestors".

French lawmakers green light bill to facilitate return of looted artefacts

The talking drum is much more than a musical instrument. It was used by the Ebrie community to warn of danger - particularly from colonialists, call to war or summon villagers to ceremonies.

It was seized by the French colonial authorities in 1916 before being shipped to Europe in 1929 and exhibited in Paris for decades.

It is due to go on display at the Museum of Civilisations in Abidjan which has been specially renovated.

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Senegal and Benin have also asked for the repatriation of their treasures.

The return of cultural artefacts taken from ex-colonies in Africa and elsewhere has become a sensitive issue, with museums, institutions and collectors in Europe and the United States facing pressure to give them back.

(with AFP)