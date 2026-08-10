Nigeria entered the quarter-final as the most successful team in WAFCON history and had dominated previous meetings with Cameroon.

Cameroon have ended Nigeria's reign as African champions after defeating the Super Falcons 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Casablanca on Sunday.

The Indomitable Lionesses secured a place in the semi-finals. They booked their ticket to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil with a resilient performance that frustrated the defending champions throughout the contest.

Nigeria entered the quarter-final as the most successful team in WAFCON history. It had dominated previous meetings with Cameroon, but the Lionesses produced a disciplined display to secure only their second victory over the Falcons at the tournament.

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Cameroon took the lead in the 19th minute when 20-year-old Myriam Wamen unleashed a powerful long-range effort that flew into the top corner beyond the reach of Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The Falcons responded almost immediately, with captain Rasheedat Ajibade sending a dangerous cross into the box, but Gift Monday could not make clean contact with the ball.

Nigeria continued to search for an equaliser and came close again in the 28th minute when Morinsola Babajide's delivery found Jennifer Echegini, whose effort was saved by Cameroon's goalkeeper Michaely Binha.

The Lionesses maintained their organisation and went into the break with their narrow advantage intact.

Nigeria increased the pressure after the restart, but found Binha in inspired form.

The goalkeeper produced a crucial save in the 70th minute, stretching to keep out Ochenna Kanu's powerful header and preserve Cameroon's lead.

Cameroon nearly doubled their advantage six minutes from full time when Achta Njoya's free-kick from a tight angle forced Nnadozie into action, with the Nigerian goalkeeper tipping the ball over the crossbar.

The Falcons pushed forward in search of an equaliser but could not find a way through the Cameroonian defence.

Substitute Ijeoma Okoronkwo came closest to forcing extra time when she beat her marker with her pace before sending a left-footed effort narrowly wide.

Cameroon held on through the closing stages to secure a memorable victory and end Nigeria's bid for a second consecutive WAFCON title.

The defeat also means Nigeria will not defend the trophy they won at the previous edition.

For Cameroon, the victory marks a significant turnaround against their long-time rivals. Nigeria had won nine of the teams' previous 13 WAFCON meetings, with Cameroon recording only one victory before Sunday's quarter-final.

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The result also guarantees that a new African champion will be crowned in Morocco. At the same time, Cameroon advances to the semi-finals and qualifies for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.