Malawi/Morocco: 'Tiyipemelele, Tiyipatse Moto' - Vip Fans Flown to Morocco By National Bank Roar Scorchers to Victory Over Ghana

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc, official sponsors of the Scorchers, flew a host of elite customers, business partners and senior government figures to Morocco to boost support for the team's blockbuster quarter-final clash against Ghana at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), in which Malawi won 2-1.

The star-studded contingent included Automotive Products Finance Manager Linda Tembo, Blantyre Central MP Gerald Tasaukadala, Cabinet ministers Shadreck Namalomba and Patricia Wiskes, and Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Information Harold Msusa.

The bank also dispatched two of its own senior executives, Head of Corporate Banking Bernard Masi and Chief Risk Officer Charles Ulaya, to help swell the ranks of Malawian supporters cheering on the team from the stands.

And indeed they boosted the vocal support, belting out the now-famous chant "tiyipemelele, tiyipatse moto" as captured on live television, adding to the colourful scenes of Malawian fans making their presence felt inside the stadium.

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According to Masi, the decision to fly out customers and partners was a deliberate gesture of gratitude towards the Scorchers, in recognition of their remarkable run in the tournament.

'We are so happy with the performance of the Scorchers because they have made the nation proud in reaching this far in the competition when most people ruled them out as under-dogs,' Masi said.

'We thought we should get some of our customers and partners to come and boost the support for the Scorchers.'

The bank's generosity extended beyond its corporate circle, with two lucky customers, Donard Nyirenda and Charles Msatiyenda, flown out after winning the bank's 'Waku WAFCON' promotional competition.

They were joined by NBM employee Halima Mangani, the winner of an internal staff promotion, who watched the Scorchers' dramatic opening match against Nigeria - a match Malawi won 3-2 in stunning fashion.

Ministers Namalomba and Wiskes have both been closely associated with NBM's WAFCON Watch Parties throughout the tournament, having previously attended the bank's Lilongwe watch party for the team's opening fixture.

Also spotted cheering on the Scorchers in Morocco was Blantyre City Mayor Jomo Osman, a well-known football administrator and passionate supporter of the domestic game, alongside Chikwawa West MP Susan Dossi - who notably funded her own trip to Morocco out of personal support for the team, rather than travelling as part of the bank-sponsored delegation.

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The lavish show of support underscores the wave of national pride that has swept Malawi following the Scorchers' historic run at WAFCON, with the team - the lowest-ranked of all 16 nations to reach the tournament - defying expectations to top a group containing continental heavyweights Nigeria and Zambia, before going on to beat Ghana and secure both a place in the semi-finals and a first-ever World Cup qualification.