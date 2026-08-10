Nigeria/Burkina Faso: Wafu B U20 Tourney - Flying Eagles Suffer Heavy Defeat in Final Clash Against Burkina Faso

press release

It was a tough afternoon for the defending champions, who were undone by a blistering first-half display from the Young Stallions.

Nigeria's Flying Eagles fell 4-1 to Burkina Faso in the final of the 2026 WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship on Sunday at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in the Ivorian city of Yamoussoukro.

It was a tough afternoon for the defending champions, who were undone by a blistering first-half display from the Young Stallions and could not recover despite a spirited second-half push. Burkina Faso came out with clear intent and took full control inside the first 45 minutes.

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Three quick goals put the Burkinabe 3-0 up at the break, exposing gaps in Nigeria's backline that the opponents exploited with pace and direct running. The early pressure from Burkina Faso set the tone, and the Flying Eagles were left chasing the game before half-time.

The second half offered a brief lifeline for Nigeria. Forward Muiz Adeleke found the net from the penalty spot to make it 3-1, briefly lifting the mood on the Nigerian bench.

Abdu Maikaba's boys pressed higher and created a few chances, but the deficit and Burkina Faso's compact shape made a comeback difficult.

Burkina Faso sealed the win late on with a fourth goal, putting the result beyond doubt at 4-1. It was the second time in the tournament that the Young Stallions had beaten the Flying Eagles, having also edged their group-stage meeting.

Burkina Faso deservedly walked away with the regional trophy and will join hosts Ghana as flag-bearers of the WAFU B zone at next year's Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

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