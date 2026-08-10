Nigeria: 'I've Never Slept With Another Woman Since I Married My Wife - Aregbesola

National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, says he has never had an intimate relationship with another woman since marrying his wife, Sherifat.

Aregbesola made the disclosure while addressing supporters at an ADC rally in Ejigbo Local Government Area of Osun State ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

Speaking in Yoruba, the former Osun State governor said his decision to remain faithful to his wife was driven by his fear of God and a personal commitment he made to himself.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said he had used his fidelity as part of a personal test while seeking divine intervention in his political ambitions.

"Oh Lord my God, if you are the one I am serving, and I did not add any other thing to it. What I am about to say, only a few men can say it: Because of your fear, I never had any intimacy with another woman since I married my wife," Aregbesola said.

He added, "I told God that next June, we must do it at the government house."

Aregbesola, who served as Osun governor between 2010 and 2018, is currently the national secretary of the ADC, which is challenging the ruling party in the forthcoming governorship election.

The Osun governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party is seeking re-election, while Bola Oyebamiji is contesting for the All Progressives Congress and Najeem Folasayo Salaam is the ADC candidate.

The ADC has intensified its campaign across the state as the election approaches, with the party seeking to unseat the incumbent administration.