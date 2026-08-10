Nigeria: 2027 - Sdp's Adamu Promises Issue-Based Campaigns, Rejects Campaign of Calumny

Lafia — The campaign council of the Gubernatorial Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Adamu, has pledged to tailor its political campaigns and rallies around issues that affect the electorate and not to engage in campaigns of calumny that are capable of causing violence in the State.

This was made known to journalists on Sunday by Mr Abdulahi Yammani, the Director General of the campaign organisation, shortly after interfacing with the campaign team ahead of the lifting of the ban on campaign for political campaigns by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said, "Ours is a campaign on how to move Nasarawa State forward; ours is to see the peace and stability of Nasarawa State. Because we believe that without peace, there will not be progress; without peace, there won't be the election".

"What we have passed to our people is for us to stay peacefully among ourselves; we should conduct our campaign in an orderly manner, operate our campaign based on the law of the land as established by the Independent National Electoral Commission and the law of the land," he stated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He added that sensitising the campaign council is necessary to avoid associating the former IGP with violence, which often characterises most campaign organisations due to the 'do or die' kind of politics.

According to him, former IGP Adamu has gathered so much grassroots support across the State because of his pedigree, which has placed him ahead of other contenders in the race.

"To be honest with you, looking at his track record, he was an Inspector General of Police. He was the first African to become Deputy Chairman of Interpol. The first Nigerian to head the African Mission of Interpol"

"Looking at his track records, we know without bias that he is the best person to move Nasarawa State forward. In fact, when he was an Inspector General of Police, there were so many police infrastructures that were established in Nasarawa State, including many secondary schools," he added.

The campaign DG further said that Adamu along side his wife, Rukayat Muhamed Adamu, are the only individuals and family

in the race that have reached out to vulnerable people with items such as food, welfare packages, among others.

"They have done it when people are in need of help; they have fed people not because of this politics; they have done it to humanity and are seeking God to reward them. And I think the support given to them is what God is paying back to them," he explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He, however, appealed to the electorate and the supporters of the ex IGP to remain calm, conduct themselves lawful and wait for the outcome of the election, which would be in their favour.