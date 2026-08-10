Nigeria: Fintiri Pledges 300 Hectares for New Nigerian Army 10 Division

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has pledged between 100 and 300 hectares of land for the establishment of the newly approved Nigerian Army 10 Division in the state.

Fintiri made the commitment while receiving a delegation from the Nigerian Army Headquarters in Yola, saying the establishment of the division would strengthen security operations in Adamawa, Taraba and other parts of the North-East.

The governor assured the Army that the state government would provide the necessary support to facilitate the establishment of the new formation.

He also directed that all relevant land documentation, including the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), be processed and completed within two weeks to ensure that the project commences without unnecessary delays.

Fintiri said the state government remained committed to supporting security agencies operating in Adamawa and would continue to provide the necessary cooperation to enhance peace and security across the state.

Speaking during the visit, Major General Bassy O. Ime said the Nigerian Army would assess suitable locations across Adamawa State for the establishment of the new military formations.

The establishment of the 10 Division is expected to further strengthen the Army's operational capacity and improve security coordination across the North-East.