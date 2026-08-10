Nigeria: No Backdoor Meeting Can Halt Rainbow Coalition, Crp Tells Nunieh, Others

10 August 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Concerned Rivers People (CRP) has said alleged meetings involving former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mrs Joy Nunieh, Gabriel Pidomson and Dumo Lulu-Briggs will not affect the Rainbow Coalition.

The group, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Sunny Nwagbo, on Sunday, alleged that Nunieh held a meeting with Pidomson and Lulu-Briggs at her residence to discuss issues relating to the coalition.

CRP stated the Rainbow Coalition had come to stay and insists no political manoeuvring would stop the coalition or, in its words, "the will of the people."

CRP maintained that the Rainbow Coalition would remain focused on its political objectives despite the alleged meetings.

"Let it be known, the Rainbow Coalition has come to stay. These meetings and backdoor politics will not stop the will of the people,"

It added, "Also let us quickly send a reminder to Nunieh that she must be in a hurry to have forgotten so soon how she was saved from the pangs of (enemies) while in office.

CRP stressed Nunieh to reflect on her previous political experiences, saying it was concerned that she may have forgotten.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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