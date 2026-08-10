Cote d'Ivoire: U.S.-Côte d'Ivoire Security Cooperation - Stability As the Foundation for Shared Prosperity

press release

Strengthening Security to Advance Our Shared Strategic and Economic Interests

The United States and Côte d'Ivoire have forged a strong security partnership that advances our shared interests in combating terrorism, securing borders, and promoting regional stability. Strengthened by U.S. defense cooperation, training, and strategic support, Côte d'Ivoire is emerging as a key player in regional security in West Africa and beyond.

Stability in Côte d'Ivoire creates a safe environment conducive to economic growth. It boosts trade and promotes responsible investment that benefits both our nations.

Defense Partnership: Strengthening Capabilities

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Formalized Cooperation: The United States and Côte d'Ivoire have a bilateral defense cooperation action plan. Spanning five years, the plan focuses on capacity building, strengthening institutions, and developing a lasting partnership.

State Partnership Program: Côte d'Ivoire is now partnered with the Pennsylvania National Guard through the Department of War's State Partnership Program, creating a lasting partnership focused on professional exchanges, training, and institutional capacity building.

Training and Equipment: In 2025, U.S. support enabled the training of more than 3,000 Côte d'Ivoire soldiers, including specialized pre-deployment training in counterterrorism and tactical combat casualty care for forces deployed in the Northern Operational Zone, strengthening their ability to save lives in the field. The United States also provided defensive equipment to improve mobility, medical evacuation capabilities, and force protection, strengthening Côte d'Ivoire's ability to secure its territory and protect civilian populations. This equipment includes 90 tactical vehicles, 12 armored vehicles, 17 ambulances, and 4,500 bulletproof vests.

Exercise FLINTLOCK: For the second consecutive year, Côte d'Ivoire is hosting FLINTLOCK, the world's largest multinational special operations forces exercise, after previously hosting it in 2025. The exercise brings together more than 1,000 military personnel from more than 40 countries to strengthen collective readiness and interoperability.

Counterterrorism Excellence

International Counterterrorism Academy (AILCT): The United States has provided more than $8 million to develop AILCT as a Côte d'Ivoire-led African Center of Excellence, training security professionals from more than 26 African countries. In January 2026, the Embassy inaugurated a 4x4 training track to strengthen practical training capabilities. The United States also has a Green Beret stationed at AILCT, serving full-time as a liaison officer and technical specialist.

Civil-Military Relations: Two U.S. civil affairs teams contributed to the establishment of a 35-member Civil-Military Coordination Corps within the Armed Forces of Côte d'Ivoire, strengthening trust with communities along the northern border. Targeted training conducted this year will increase the number of qualified civil-military coordinators to more than 200.

Border Security

Police Professionalization: The United States supports the training of Côte d'Ivoire police forces by establishing a national training program and developing cooperation between police and youth to prevent violent extremism.

Combating Cybercrime: Through cooperation with U.S. agencies, Côte d'Ivoire authorities have arrested several suspects involved in cybercrimes targeting citizens of Côte d'Ivoire and the United States.

Border Security: U.S. cooperation has helped train and equip the Côte d'Ivoire gendarmerie to conduct rural border patrols, neutralize improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and carry out counterterrorism operations along the northern border. U.S. support also enables Côte d'Ivoire law enforcement to combat illicit activities that finance terrorist groups.

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance: U.S. support has helped train and equip CROAT with drones to monitor the northern borders and support terrorism-related investigations.

Maritime Security

Combating Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing: The United States and Côte d'Ivoire have a "Shiprider" agreement that enables cooperation between maritime authorities to enforce maritime law and combat illicit activities in Côte d'Ivoire waters. The United States installed three coastal radars that have improved maritime domain awareness at the Maritime Operations Centers in Abidjan and San Pedro. In 2025 and 2026, as part of the joint U.S. Navy-led "CARAT" operation, Côte d'Ivoire vessels patrolled their waters to deter and intercept vessels engaged in illegal fishing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cote d'Ivoire Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Port Security: U.S. support has strengthened the International Port Security Program, enhancing Côte d'Ivoire's capacity to combat piracy, illicit trafficking, and illegal fishing in the Gulf of Guinea.

Concrete Results

This partnership is producing tangible security results for both our countries:

Strengthens security in northern communities and protects civilian populations.

Enables Côte d'Ivoire security forces to build trust with local civilian populations throughout the country.

Enables Côte d'Ivoire to better contain the terrorist threat emanating from the Sahel, which targets both our nations.

Promotes national and regional stability conducive to trade and economic growth.

Creates a safer environment for U.S. businesses operating in the region.

Protects U.S. citizens and businesses in the region.