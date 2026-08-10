Nigeria: Jigawa First Lady Advocates Community Participation Exclusive Breastfeeding

The wife of the Jigawa State governor, Hajiya Hadiza Umar Namadi, has called on families, communities, and stakeholders to join hands in promoting exclusive breastfeeding practices in society to ensure the survival and healthy growth of children.

The first lady made the call while speaking during the celebration of the 2026 World Breastfeeding Day, held at Madobi Primary Health Facility in Dutse local government area of the state.

She stated that everyone has a role to play in supporting breastfeeding mothers, providing them with an enabling environment and full opportunity to adequately breastfeed their children.

Hadiza maintained that traditionally, a breastfeeding mother received special support and treatment in society, and that culture must be revived, as every child is a precious community asset. Without children, the future of every society is doomed.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Exclusive breastfeeding for six months is generally and scientifically proven to give children protection from many preventable diseases. Also, providing appropriate complementary food for a child after six months must be observed to ensure healthy growth," she said.

The first lady urged mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding, stressing that adequate maternal care and proper infant feeding are essential to reducing preventable illnesses and improving child survival.

Earlier, the UNICEF state facilitator on nutrition, Dr Samuel Cesan Adebarin, described the first 1,000 days of a child's life - from conception to the second birthday - as the most critical period for healthy growth and development.

Adebarin said the theme of this year's celebration underscored the importance of breastfeeding beyond its nutritional value, describing breast milk as a source of nutrition and protection that contributes to healthy brain development and stronger immunity.

He said protecting, promoting, and supporting breastfeeding would benefit children through better health, communities through reduced healthcare costs, and the nation through stronger human capital development.

The UNICEF nutrition expert reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to working with governments, healthcare workers, families, and communities to ensure that mothers receive the support needed to breastfeed successfully at home, at work, and during emergencies.

He urged governments and stakeholders to sustain investments in breastfeeding promotion, insisting that strengthening breastfeeding practices remains one of the most effective ways of securing a healthier and more sustainable future for children