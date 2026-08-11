Senegal: Sudan Ambassador in Dakar Delivers Foreign Minister's Message to Senegalese Counterpart

9 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Dakar, August 8, 2026 (SUNA) -- Sudanese Ambassador to Senegal Abdelghani Al-Naeem Awad Al-Karim delivered a written message from Foreign Minister Mohi-Eddin Salem to Senegal's Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Nationals Abroad, Cheikh Niang, during their meeting in Dakar.

Minister Niang expressed his appreciation for the message and reaffirmed the Senegalese government's and people's support for Sudan's sovereignty, unity, security, peace and development.

He also stressed Senegal's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across all fields and enhancing cooperation and coordination with Sudan at regional and international forums on issues of mutual concern.

Read the original article on SNA.

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