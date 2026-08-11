Africa: Sudan Ambassador to Senegal - Dakar's Support Remains Firm As Sudan Defends Its Sovereignty

Khartoum, August 8, 2026 (SUNA) -- Sudanese Ambassador to Senegal Abdelghani Al-Naeem expressed the Sudanese government's and people's appreciation for Senegal's steadfast support for Sudan's sovereignty and unity, stressing Khartoum's determination to expand bilateral cooperation across various fields.

In an interview with Senegal International Radio, Al-Naeem conveyed Sudan's gratitude to the government and people of Senegal, under President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, for their support of Sudanese issues. He said the next phase would focus on expanding cooperation through the exchange of expertise and mutual benefits.

The ambassador reaffirmed the Sudanese government's commitment to protecting its citizens, particularly internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees, and to providing security and basic services while working with international and regional organizations to address the humanitarian crisis caused by the war.

He praised Senegal for its generous reception of Sudanese refugees and highlighted Sudan's tradition of social solidarity in supporting communities affected by displacement.

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Al-Naeem said Sudan continues to cooperate with international organizations and facilitate their humanitarian work, including visas and access, while welcoming international peace initiatives, particularly the Jeddah Agreement sponsored by Saudi Arabia and the United States.

On the humanitarian situation, he said continued attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia have displaced large numbers of civilians, with some forced to travel long distances on foot under extremely difficult conditions. He criticized economic sanctions, arguing that restricting Sudan's resources undermines the government's ability to provide food and essential services.

The ambassador stressed that Sudan possesses substantial resources--including vast agricultural land, livestock and water resources--that could enable it to achieve self-sufficiency once stability is restored.

On the nature of the war, Al-Naeem rejected descriptions of the conflict as an isolated internal dispute, saying Sudan is exercising its legitimate right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. "We are not aggressors; we are defending the country's sovereignty and unity," he said.

He described the conflict as having begun with a failed coup attempt by the RSF militia that evolved into a broader assault on the Sudanese state and its citizens. He accused foreign actors, particularly the United Arab Emirates (UAE), of providing military and logistical support to the militia and using neighboring countries to facilitate the flow of weapons and supplies.

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Sudanese Ambassador to Senegal argued that international narratives often focus on Sudan's humanitarian suffering while failing to adequately identify those responsible for the conflict and the external support sustaining it. He also pointed to the involvement of foreign fighters and attempts to gain control of Sudan's strategic resources, including ports, airports, minerals and agricultural land.

Regarding peace efforts, he highlighted the initiative presented by TSC President Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan before the UN General Assembly, as well as the detailed initiative put forward by Prime Minister Prof. Kamil Idris.

The ambassador also accused the RSF of widespread destruction and looting of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, libraries and national institutions, and cited atrocities in Al-Geneina and El-Fasher as grave crimes that he said amounted to genocide.

He criticized the response of regional and international organizations as inadequate, calling for clear accountability and stronger action to establish the facts and address the external support enabling the militia to acquire advanced weaponry.