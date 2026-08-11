Africa's 2026 Sustainable Development Report Sets Priorities to Fast-Track Progress to 2030

The 2026 Africa Sustainable Development Report (ASDR 2026) is setting the direction for accelerated action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union's Agenda 2063, as countries and partners intensify efforts in the lead-up to 2030.

African leaders, development partners, and experts gathered in New York on 15 July, on the margins of the 2026 High-Level Political Forum, to present the 2026 Africa Sustainable Development Report (ASDR 2026), a key milestone that continues to shape policy dialogue and action across the continent.

Produced jointly by the African Union Commission (AUC), the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the African Development Bank, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the ASDR remains the only publication systematically tracking Africa's progress on both the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063.

The 2026 edition focuses on five priority SDGs under review (SDGs 6, 7, 9, 11, and 17), highlighting their central role in driving structural transformation, climate resilience, and inclusive growth. It identifies both progress made and persistent gaps, offering practical policy options to accelerate implementation across sectors.

Findings from the Report show that while Africa has achieved measurable gains, progress remains uneven and below the pace required to meet 2030 targets. Financing constraints, climate shocks, rising debt vulnerabilities, and institutional capacity gaps continue to slow delivery, pointing to the need for scaled-up investment, stronger systems, and more coordinated action.

Released at a critical moment of heightened global uncertainty, the ASDR 2026 underscores the importance of renewed global partnerships, a more responsive international financial architecture, and stronger alignment between global commitments and national realities.

More than just taking stock, the report serves as a practical tool for policymakers, development partners, researchers, and civil society. As the follow-up to its release continues, the ASDR 2026 is helping to anchor a shared focus: translating commitments into tangible results and ensuring that Africa's development pathway remains inclusive, resilient, climate-smart, and firmly grounded in its priorities.

Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed said, "What stands between the plans and the people is fragmented implementation, limited financing and constrained institutional capacity... Africa's accelerators are African. The report names regional cooperation as a powerful accelerator, and it is right."

African Union Commission Deputy Chairperson, Ambassador Selma Malika Haddadi reaffirmed that "Agenda 2063 and the 2030 Agenda are not parallel journeys; they are one shared roadmap towards a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable Africa."

She added: "The true measure of Africa's progress is not the strategies we adopt, but the lives we transform. The Africa Sustainable Development Report reminds us that the time for planning has passed; this is the decade for accelerated delivery."

Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the ECA, stressed that "With less than five years remaining to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, Africa is at a decisive moment. The ASDR 2026 demonstrates that progress is possible, but only through transformative and coordinated action. By strengthening institutions, mobilizing finance and leveraging innovation, Africa can turn today's challenges into opportunities for a more resilient, inclusive and prosperous future."

"Time is not on our side, but opportunity is. The African Sustainable Development Report makes one thing clear: accelerating the SDGs requires investing in Africa's people, innovation and natural wealth. The choices we make today will define the prosperity of generations to come," said Ahunna Eziakonwa, UN Assistant-Secretary General and Director of UNDP's Regional Bureau for Africa.

The report is already informing policy discussions and partnerships emerging from the 12th session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development, including priorities around expanding clean energy access, strengthening infrastructure and sustainable cities, deepening regional integration, and enhancing data and implementation capacity.

Botho Bayendi, Director, Office of Strategic Planning and Delivery at the AUC, "While progress is evident in areas such as infrastructure, regional integration, and digital transformation, we recognize that the pace must accelerate. With less than five years to 2030, this is a defining moment for bold, coordinated, and transformative action."

Al Hamndou Dorsouma, Manager of Climate Change and Green Growth at the African Development Bank, noted, "The report highlights that the foundations of Africa's transformation-water, energy, infrastructure, sustainable cities, and partnerships-must be strengthened urgently. The message is clear: accelerating progress to 2030 requires moving beyond incremental change towards scaled-up investment, innovation, and strong regional cooperation, with climate resilience and inclusivity at the core."

Download the report here:

ASDR 2026 - Full version ASDR 2026 - Abridged Version