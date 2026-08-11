Ghana/Malawi: Outsiders Malawi Beat Ghana to Reach Wafcon Semi-Finals and World Cup

Malawi have completed one of the biggest surprises in Women's Africa Cup of Nations history, coming from behind to beat Ghana 2-1 and secure both a place in the semi-finals and qualification for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

The Malawians, ranked 153rd in the world and making their first appearance at the continental tournament, recovered from an early setback in Rabat on Sunday to continue a remarkable campaign in Morocco.

Ghana took the lead after just seven minutes when Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah met the ball with a volley to put the Black Queens ahead.

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But Malawi responded almost immediately. Five minutes later, a shot from captain Temwa Chawinga took a deflection on its way into the net to bring the scores level.

The decisive moment came in the 79th minute, when Rose Kadzere burst into the Ghana penalty area and fired past goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan to put Malawi 2-1 ahead.

Ghana pushed forward in the closing stages but were unable to seriously trouble the Malawian defence, which held firm to seal a historic victory.

The result sends Malawi into Wednesday's semi-final against Algeria in Casablanca, while hosts Morocco will take on Cameroon in Rabat.

None of the four remaining teams has previously won the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, meaning the competition is certain to produce a new champion.

Morocco, Algeria reach WAFCON semi-finals and World Cup

Malawi's remarkable debut

The four semi-finalists have also secured automatic qualification for next year's Women's World Cup in Brazil.

For Malawi, that achievement caps an extraordinary tournament in which a team widely regarded as an outsider before the opening match has repeatedly upset expectations.

The country had never previously qualified for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and entered the tournament ranked among its lowest-rated teams.

But Malawi announced themselves by stunning record 10-time African champions Nigeria in their opening game before following that result with victory over Egypt.

They lost to Zambia in their final group match but still finished top of the section on goals scored, setting up Sunday's quarter-final against Ghana.

The Black Queens entered the knockout match with considerably more pedigree. Three-time WAFCON runners-up Ghana are ranked 62 places above Malawi in the FIFA standings and have long been established among Africa's stronger women's teams.

Yet as Sunday's match progressed, Malawi grew in confidence before Kadzere delivered the goal that secured the biggest achievement in the country's women's football history.

The four teams eliminated at the quarter-final stage will still have an opportunity to reach the World Cup through African and intercontinental play-offs.

WAFCON: Ghana set up last eight clash with Fazili's Malawian debutants

Cameroon knock out holders

Malawi were not the only team to spring a surprise on Sunday, with Cameroon eliminating defending champions Nigeria 1-0 earlier in Casablanca.

Myriam Nyadjou scored the only goal of the game after 19 minutes, producing a powerful free-kick that flew beyond the outstretched hands of Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and into the corner.

The 19-year-old's strike gave Cameroon a lead they defended with increasing determination as Nigeria pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina produced a string of acrobatic saves during the closing stages to deny the Super Falcons.

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Nigeria came closest to levelling in the third minute of added time when Esther Okoronkwo beat Bihina to the ball, only to see her effort roll wide of the target.

Six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala was introduced shortly before the miss after being deemed not fit enough to start, but the Saudi Arabia-based forward was unable to turn the match around.

Cameroon saw out the remaining minutes to record only their second victory over Nigeria in 14 WAFCON meetings.

The final whistle sparked jubilant scenes as Cameroon's substitutes and coaching staff raced on to the pitch to celebrate with the Indomitable Lionesses.

Their reward is a semi-final against hosts Morocco, while Malawi and Algeria contest the other last-four tie - with all four sides now within two victories of a first African title.

(with newswires)