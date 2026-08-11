Ghana Backs Jamaica's Petition to Push UK for Slavery Reparations

Jamaica and Ghana, both former British colonies subjected to the transatlantic slave trade, are presenting a united front in the drive for reparatory justice. As Kingston prepares to lodge a formal petition with King Charles III seeking to advance its claim for reparations from the United Kingdom, Ghana's president says the global movement to address the legacy of slavery has reached a "defining moment".

Visiting Jamaica last week, President John Mahama said Ghana "fully supports the petition on slavery Jamaica proposes to soon submit to King Charles III".

Jamaican officials plan to travel to the UK in early September to petition the head of state to seek legal guidance on their push for reparatory justice.

Mahama said the main question was no longer "whether historical injustice occurred" but how it could be meaningfully addressed.

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"The global discussions on reparations have reached a defining moment. The international community is moving beyond simple acknowledgement of historical wrongs toward structured engagement on how their enduring consequences can be addressed," he said.

The Ghanaian president, who heads the African Union's campaign for reparations, said they should not be viewed solely as a moral issue but as a practical process aimed at correcting systemic injustice.

Mahama has emerged as a leading voice in the struggle to reckon with the legacy of slavery, spearheading a landmark United Nations resolution declaring the slave trade the "gravest crime against humanity". It was adopted on 25 March by 123 member states; 52 abstained, including the UK and France.

In June, Mahama hosted a summit between African and Caribbean leaders that produced a manifesto laying out joint demands for formal apologies, financial compensation, debt relief and more.

"Reparatory justice will not be handed to us," he has previously said. "Like political independence, it must be asserted, pursued and secured through determination and unity."

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Jamaica's petition

Jamaica first announced in June 2025 that it planned to appeal to King Charles to pursue a ruling on the UK's legal obligations to make amends for slavery.

Speaking on this year's Emancipation Day on 1 August, Jamaica's public holiday marking the abolition of slavery in the former British West Indies in 1834, Culture Minister Olivia Grange said the government was preparing to take "the next step in the long journey for reparations".

"After years of discussion and planning, we are moving ahead with our demand for reparations in the name of our ancestors," she said.

The petition, due to be presented on 6 September, will ask the king - who is head of state of both the UK and Jamaica - to refer a series of questions to the Privy Council, the highest court of appeal for British overseas territories and some Commonwealth countries.

They include whether the forced transportation of Africans to Jamaica was lawful, if it constituted a crime against humanity, and whether the UK has an obligation to provide restitution to the Jamaican people.

"This will not be easy or quick. We anticipate challenges, but like the ancestors, we are in this for the long haul. We won't give up," Grange said.

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Beyond compensation

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness insists that reparations go beyond financial payments.

"Reparation, it's not only about or primarily about money return, as some of us would like to think," he told reporters during Mahama's last this week.

"Reparation is about the acknowledgement of the wrong, that what we see today as morally wrong does apply to the past as wrong, and those of us who are here today have a duty to correct it."

Reparatory justice might also include changes to the way international institutions operate, the return of cultural artefacts and investment "to support the development of the social infrastructure that is needed to actually repair the damage caused by slavery", Holness said.

Jamaica's initiative has the backing of the Caribbean Community - Caricom. Hilary Beckles, chairman of the regional bloc's commission on reparations, took part in talks with Mahama in Kingston, pointing to "the genocide, the racism, the economic exploitation" that shaped the region's history.

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"In Jamaica, slavery was genocide. It was genocide against the African people, and that's the point we have made to the British government. You didn't just enslave Africans in Jamaica. You committed genocide here," he said.

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International response

While Charles has previously expressed "personal sorrow" at the suffering caused by slavery, the British crown has never issued a formal apology.

Speaking recently, Mahama said he was confident the growing campaign for reparations was beginning to influence international dialogue, even among countries that did not vote for the UN resolution.

"There are several European countries that abstained from voting, but after the resolution, they have reached out and said, 'look, we want a discussion on this, and we want to be a part of what is happening'," he said.

He pointed to commitments from the Netherlands and Germany to return African artefacts, as well as the Church of England's offer to pay £100 million - around €117 million - into a slavery fund.