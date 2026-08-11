Nigeria: Airstrike Hits Bandits Moving From Zamfara to Kebbi

Troops of the Nigerian Army's COAS Intervention Battalion 3 under 8 Division, personnel of the Mobile Police Force and the Air Component of Joint Task Force Operation FANSAN YAMMA are currently engaged in a fierce battle with a large group of armed bandits along the Zamfara-Kebbi border.

The bandits, estimated at about 240, reportedly emerged from the Sangeko Gap in Zamfara State before advancing towards Makuku town in Kebbi State.

According to sources within the security circle, the armed group was moving on motorcycles and had divided itself into three formations as it advanced into the area.

The development has heightened tension in communities around the border, with some residents reportedly fleeing their homes and moving to safer locations as security forces intensify efforts to contain the attackers.

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The ongoing operation involves coordinated ground operations by troops and police personnel, with aerial support from the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

The security forces are said to be working to prevent the bandits from gaining access to surrounding communities and disrupting their movement across the border axis.

The movement of such a large number of armed men has raised fresh security concerns among residents of communities close to the area of confrontation.

Residents have been advised to remain vigilant and comply with directives from security agencies while the operation continues.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Nigerian Army/Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, confirmed the development to Daily Trust, saying the operation was still ongoing.

He said further details would be provided after the operation.

The operation is currently ongoing as the latest development comes amid sustained military operations across the North-West to disrupt bandit networks, rescue kidnapped victims and restore security in affected communities.