Ghana: Police Recover Pistol, Hunt Third Suspect Over Tuba Murder

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested two brothers in connection with the murder of a 54-year-old man and the shooting of his wife at Beach Drive Estate, Tuba, near Weija.

The suspects, identified as *Adams Adder Almeida and his brother *Bala Bilyon, were picked up with assistance from the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET).

The incident occurred on

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August 6, 2026. Police at Weija said they received information that a man and his wife had been shot at Beach Drive Estate and needed urgent assistance.

A police team that responded to the scene found Mohammed Rahman, 54, and his wife Christiana Fosu, 53, with gunshot wounds outside their four-bedroom apartment.

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The victims were rushed to *Finney Hospital, Weija. Rahman was pronounced dead on arrival. His wife was later referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where she is currently on admission and responding to treatment.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary pending autopsy.

During interrogation, suspect

Adams Adder Almeida allegedly admitted to shooting both victims.

He told police he was motivated by claims that the deceased had repeatedly described him as "lazy and useless," a comment he said affected him mentally.

Adams subsequently led investigators to his brother's room at Beach Drive Estate, where a pistol believed to have been used in the shooting was retrieved. Police say the weapon was concealed beneath the wall drop of Bala Bilyon's room.

Investigations established that both brothers live together in the same room at Tuba. Bala Bilyon also works with the deceased, police added.

Adams further told investigators that the pistol was allegedly given to him by a friend named Gideon.

He led police to Gideon's residence at Tuba, but the third suspect was not found at home. Efforts are ongoing to locate him.

Meanwhile, Bala Bilyon remains in custody and is assisting with interrogation.