Africa: 'My Success Is Not Mine Alone' - Meet the Young Women Working to Eliminate Violence Against Women and Girls

Ahead of World Youth Day on 12 August, Spotlight Initiative shines a light on some of the young activists who are working to make their communities - and the world - safe for women and girls.

Ruth Jeffrey, Liberia

Director of Programming for Radio Sletorwah

In Liberia, community radio stations play a critical role in raising awareness about sexual and gender-based violence - something 22-year-old Ruth Jeffrey has been doing since she was 17.

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"I report the news and have a talk show about women's issues," she says. "One of the important things I have been emphasizing is reporting crimes. Often, rape takes place within the family and the community hushes it up because of the stigma. We continually emphasize that it is essential to report such things to the police and not to sweep it under the carpet."

"I really enjoyed the training we received under Spotlight Initiative... It reminded me of the importance of being a woman who speaks on behalf of other women," she says.

Anasis Afi'a, Samoa

Rugby League player

"Spotlight Initiative helped me to become a champion for my sisters, for my family, my community, my teammates and my co-workers," says Anasis Afi'a, a 26-year-old rugby league player committed to building a safer community for women and girls in Samoa.

After undergoing Spotlight Initiative-supported training, she used her newfound confidence to advocate for the inclusion of pregnant adolescent girls in her church community. Women and girls who become pregnant outside of marriage can face social stigma and exclusion -- something Ms. Afi'a wanted to change.

"Afterwards, I felt strong -- I felt empowered to speak up more," she says.

Maria, Uganda

Engineer

Maria is a recent graduate of Smart Girls Foundation, a Spotlight Initiative-supported organization that trains young women from diverse backgrounds in mechanics, engineering and plumbing - trades traditionally dominated by men and boys. Every young woman who succeeds in these trades has the potential to become a role model in her community, proving that girls can build, fix and lead.

"Now I am strong... They have taught me how to express myself to the world," says Maria of Smart Girls. "At first, I couldn't speak to people or I was shy, but now I am very confident."

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Now a manager at a local company, Maria spends her free time supporting other students and her community as a youth counsellor. "Smart Girls supported me," she says, "so now I'm supporting others."

Audrey Nuna, United States

Grammy-winning recording artist

Audrey Nuna, 27, may be known to millions as the singing voice of Mira in the film 'K-Pop Demon Hunters', but she is also an outspoken advocate for gender equality who used her first appearance at the United Nations to call for greater investment in education for girls.

"My success is not mine alone, and with it comes a responsibility to advocate for, to fund and to help build a more equitable world where the next generation of women and girls do not have to fight so hard to be seen, to be heard and to lead," she said. Ms. Nuna is helping to make that world a reality through her fundraising work and a recently launched scholarship to support women who are Black, Indigenous or People of Colour to continue their education.