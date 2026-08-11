Ghana: UBA Ghana Ranked No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction, 2nd in Consumer Service Quality

UBA Ghana has been ranked the best-performing bank in customer satisfaction and second overall in consumer banking service quality in the 2025 Ghana Customer Satisfaction Index (GH-CSI) report commissioned by the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG).

UBA achieved a customer satisfaction score of 98.7 per cent, the highest among all banks assessed and significantly above the industry score of 91.7 per cent. The Bank's performance also represented a strong improvement from the 94.4 per cent recorded in 2024.

In the consumer service quality ranking, UBA placed second with a score of 93.4 per cent, behind the leading score of 94.4 per cent and well above the industry average of 88.2 per cent. UBA's service quality score increased from 88.7 per cent in 2024 and 86.3 per cent in 2023, reflecting sustained improvement in the experiences delivered to customers.

Commenting on the results, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UBA Ghana, Bernard Gyebi, described the recognition as a strong endorsement of the Bank's commitment to customer-centricity and service excellence.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

"Being ranked the number one bank in customer satisfaction and second in consumer service quality is an important affirmation of the trust our customers have placed in us. It reflects the dedication of our people and the deliberate investments we continue to make in our branches, digital platforms, processes and customer-support channels," Gyebi said.

He added:

"We are particularly encouraged by the improvement in our scores over the previous year. However, we recognise that customer expectations continue to evolve. We will therefore remain focused on making every interaction with UBA simple, reliable, responsive and rewarding."

The GH-CSI assessed service quality across six dimensions: tangibles, reliability, responsiveness, assurance, empathy and ease of use. These measures evaluate areas such as the condition of banking facilities, accurate and dependable service, prompt assistance, staff professionalism, individual attention and the effort required to complete transactions.

The report classified scores between 91 per cent and 100 per cent as representing "excellent" and "praiseworthy" service. UBA's scores of 93.4 per cent in service quality and 98.7 per cent in customer satisfaction therefore placed the Bank firmly within the report's highest performance category.

UBA also recorded a strong improvement in customer loyalty, increasing from 72.9 per cent in 2024 to 81.5 per cent in 2025. This placed the Bank among the leading institutions in the loyalty assessment and above the industry score of 75.3 percent.

The Bank's consumer Net Promoter Score, which measures customers' willingness to recommend a brand, also increased from 42.2 per cent in 2024 to 48.1 per cent in 2025.

Mr Gyebi said the results would serve as both recognition and motivation for the Bank.

"This achievement belongs to our customers and employees. We thank our customers for their loyalty, honest feedback and continued confidence in UBA. We also commend our colleagues across the Bank whose professionalism and commitment make these experiences possible every day."

"Our ambition is not only to maintain these standards but to raise them. We will continue listening closely to our customers, addressing service gaps and developing solutions that respond meaningfully to the needs of individuals, families and businesses across Ghana."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Company Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The GH-CSI is an annual banking-industry study established by CIMG to measure and compare service quality, customer satisfaction, customer loyalty and brand advocacy. The 2025 report represents the fifth wave of the consumer banking study and the fourth wave of the business banking assessment.

The research covered 3,300 consumer banking customers, with 150 customers assessed per participating bank across five branches. It also surveyed 2,200 business banking customers. Fieldwork was conducted between November 17, 2025 and January 31, 2026.

UBA Ghana's performance reinforces its positioning as a customer-focused financial institution committed to delivering dependable, innovative and accessible banking services.

As Africa's Global Bank, UBA remains focused on using its people, technology and extensive network to support customers and create sustainable value for the communities it serves.