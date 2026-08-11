Nigeria: Troops Repel Iswap Attack On Borno Base, Kill Many Terrorists

11 August 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Troops of the Joint Task Force, North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have repelled a midnight attack by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Gajiram, Nganzai LGA of Borno State.

The coordinated assault, which took place at around 12:20 am on Monday, saw the insurgents attempt to overrun the military installation.

However, vigilant troops stood their ground, engaging the terrorists in a fierce firefight.

According to a statement issued by the Acting Media Information Officer for the operation, Captain Mohammed Goni, the troops responded with overwhelming and sustained firepower, forcing the heavily armed attackers to retreat in disarray after suffering severe casualties.

"During the engagement, troops neutralised several of the terrorists and recovered weapons, ammunition and communication gadgets," he said.

According to him, post-battle surveillance footage reviewed by military intelligence confirmed that the fleeing terrorists evacuated numerous dead and wounded fighters as they scrambled back into the night.

Goni said the recovered equipment and surveillance materials are currently undergoing further operational assessment.

Despite the decisive victory, Goni said the attack came at a cost, as a portion of the base's defensive position was temporarily breached during the intense exchange, resulting in injuries to some soldiers.

He, however, noted that the wounded personnel are currently receiving medical attention.

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