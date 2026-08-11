Nigerian Troops Arrest Kidnap Commander, Recover $1000, Weapons

An official said the suspect was arrested during "a coordinated intelligence-led operation" in the forest located in Gariki General Area of Enugu State.

The Nigerian Army says its troops have arrested the suspected commander of a kidnap syndicate in a forest in Enugu State, Nigeria's South-east.

The spokesman of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Olabisi Ayeni, said in a statement on Monday that the troops also recovered weapons and some money, including $1,000 from the suspect.

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Mr Ayeni, a lieutenant colonel, said the suspect was arrested during "a coordinated intelligence-led operation" in the forest located in Gariki General Area of Enugu State.

He said the operation followed sustained efforts to dismantle the criminal syndicate responsible for the abduction of a seminarian and a worshipper in a Catholic Church in Udi Local Government Area on 2 August.

"The arrest followed an earlier operation in which troops neutralised one member of the syndicate and apprehended another.

"Subsequent exploitation of the arrested suspect yielded critical intelligence that led to the identification of the fleeing syndicate commander and the location of the group's concealed arms cache," he said.

"Acting swiftly on the intelligence, troops intensified the manhunt, leading to the tracking, interception and arrest of the fleeing syndicate commander as he attempted to escape from Enugu State."

The army spokesman said the operation was carried out by troops of Operation Udo Ka in collaboration with operatives of the State Security Service.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect is linked to several kidnapping activities across the South East and North Central regions.

"Items recovered from him include US$1,000, ₦785,900 in cash and other incriminating items," he said.

"Further exploitation of intelligence obtained from the arrested suspects led troops to Umuchingu Ujenike Forest, where members of the syndicate had concealed their weapons."

Four AK-47 rifles, seven AK-47 magazines and 133 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition were among the items recovered by the troops from the suspects during the follow-up operation, according to the army.

Efforts to arrest fleeing suspects

Mr Ayeni said the arrested kidnap syndicate commander was being interrogated to assist follow-up operations to track down other fleeing members of the syndicate and their collaborators.

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"The successful operations further demonstrate the effectiveness of intelligence-driven joint operations in disrupting organised criminal networks, apprehending fleeing suspects and denying criminals access to weapons and safe havens," he said.

The army spokesman said the joint security team under the Operation Udo Ka and other security agencies remain steadfast in sustaining what he termed "aggressive, intelligence-led operations" against criminals across the South-east.

"Troops will continue to pursue all those who threaten the peace and security of law-abiding citizens while ensuring a safe and secure environment for socio-economic activities to flourish throughout the region," he said.

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