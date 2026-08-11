Ghana: MTN Marks 30 Years With Renewed Focus On Digital Inclusion

MTN Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting digital inclusion, economic growth and community development through sustained investments in network expansion, enterprise solutions, customer experience and social impact initiatives.

The commitment was reiterated at the company's Ashanti Regional Media and Stakeholder Engagement held in Kumasi as part of activities marking its 30th anniversary celebration, themed: '30 Years of Progress, Powered by You.'

Addressing media practitioners, regulators, customers and other stakeholders, the Chief Enterprise Officer of MTN Ghana, Angela Mensah-Poku, expressed appreciation for the continued support and partnership stakeholders in the region have offered over the years.

She said MTN's 30-year journey had been shaped by the trust and loyalty of customers, communities, partners and stakeholders across the country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Ms Mensah-Poku stated that as the company celebrates three decades of operations, it remains focused on building a trusted digital platform that connects people, empowers businesses, supports communities and contributes meaningfully to Ghana's socio-economic development.

She highlighted MTN's contribution to the national economy, noting that the company accounts for about six per cent of the country's total tax revenue, while continuing to invest heavily in infrastructure and digital technologies to support the growth of the digital economy.

Ms Mensah-Poku disclosed that MTN Ghana would invest US$1.1 billion over the next three years, including approximately US$380 million in 2026, to expand network capacity, improve service quality and strengthen infrastructure resilience to meet growing customer demand.

The engagement also offered the company the opportunity to outline its sustainability commitments, including its target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040 and ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint through cleaner and more energy-efficient technologies.

As part of efforts to promote environmental responsibility and encourage the adoption of sustainable energy solutions, MTN presented solar bulbs to participants at the event.

The forum brought together representatives from key institutions, including the National Communications Authority (NCA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Ghana Highways Authority, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), as well as media practitioners and other stakeholders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Company ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Participants used the platform to engage MTN on issues relating to network investment, customer experience, digital inclusion, sustainability, enterprise development and the future of Ghana's digital transformation.

They commended the company for its continued investments in the region and described the engagement as a valuable platform for dialogue, collaboration and feedback.

Ahead of the forum, MTN Ghana's leadership team, led by Ms Mensah-Poku, paid a courtesy call on the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

During the visit, the team briefed the Minister on MTN's operations and investments in the region, provided updates on its 30th anniversary celebrations, and expressed appreciation to the Regional Coordinating Council and stakeholders for their support over the years.

MTN also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining open engagement with stakeholders and working collaboratively to advance digital inclusion, economic growth and sustainable development in the Ashanti Region and across the country.