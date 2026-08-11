Nigeria: Emergencies - Enugu Urges Residents to Take Advantage of 112 Toll Free Line

An official noted that Enugu State adopted and domiciled the National Emergency Number 112 Toll Free Line as its official emergency security services number also.

The Enugu State Government has urged residents to take advantage of 112 toll free line to get emergency security services within anywhere in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Peter Mbah on Security, Vincent Onyeabor, made the appeal on Monday after conducting journalists round various work stations within the Command-and-Control Centre, Enugu.

Mr Onyeabor noted that the state adopted and domiciled the National Emergency Number 112 Toll Free Line as its official emergency security services number also.

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According to him, there is a work station in the Command-and-Control Centre, Enugu, which is dedicated to answering toll free 112 emergency calls every minute of the 24 hours in a day.

He noted that officials on the 112 free toll line work station operated on shifts per day and ensured that complaints were escalated to the appropriate quarters for rapid action.

"The 112 toll free line section can trigger action in terms of security emergency situation.

"The section will escalate the information received to the Command-and-Control Centre, Enugu to use the state-wide fibre cameras to trace the security or crime situation.

"The section can escalate same information or message to the nearest Distress Response Squad (DRS) vehicle to take action.

"Our people should take advantage of the 112 Toll Free Line as we want the call to keep coming," he said.

He noted that the state has recorded 80 per cent drop in crime rate due to technological deployments.

"This is made possible through the state huge investment on operationalisation of the fibre-enabled surveillance cameras Command-and-Control Centre, 112 toll free line, drone systems and mobile statewide DRS squad among others."